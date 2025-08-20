“We were concerned about what this meant for cities,” Johnson said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Tia Mitchell on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“The reality is I don’t know where President Donald Trump is getting his facts from,” Johnson said on Wednesday’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast. “Violent crime in D.C. had reached a historic 30-year low.”

Johnson also spoke on the importance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the race for the open District 1 House seat, now that U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is running for U.S. Senate.

“We need a person in that seat to advocate for FEMA,” he said. “President Donald Trump has considered that FEMA would go away. That’s just absolutely a nonstarter for coastal communities like Savannah.”

When it comes to his own political future, Johnson, who is term-limited, says he won’t run for Congress this cycle but he hasn’t rule out other elected offices.

“I’ve been at this for a long time,” said the Savannah Democrat, who was first elected to office in 2004. “I have battle scars. But, you know, we’ll see what the Lord says.”

Later in the show Mitchell talks to Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., about his recent rally in Georgia, his plans for 2028 and his push for the release of the Epstein files.

