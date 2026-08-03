Georgia Democrats seek ‘crucial third vote’ on PSC

Democrats won two seats on the five-member commission last year, ending the two-decade-long, all-Republican stranglehold on the utility regulatory panel. With two posts on the ballot in November — and no GOP incumbents to defeat — PSC nominees received special attention at Saturday’s Georgia Democratic Convention in Savannah, our colleague Adam Van Brimmer reports.
The two Democratic commissioners, Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, spoke at the gathering, as did Sheila Edwards, who is vying for an open PSC seat. Hubbard is also on the ballot running for reelection. The election he won last year was supposed to be contested in 2022 but was delayed by litigation, forcing him to run for the same post — against the same opponent, Republican Fitz Johnson — twice in a 13-month span.
All three Democrats focused their messaging on acting as watchdogs of Georgia Power, the state’s largest electricity provider. They expressed concerns about the proliferation of data center developments and the utility’s building of new fossil fuel-powered generators to serve them.
“November is our chance to get that third crucial vote on the PSC,” Hubbard said. “With your help, we can lock in a 3-2 majority for the next four years.”
Things to know
Eric Tanenblatt (center), Dentons' global chair of public policy and regulation, addresses Dentons' Thurbert Baker (left), former attorney general of Georgia, at a meeting at the law firm's Atlanta office last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:
In exclusive interviews with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the five members of the State Election Board offered competing visions about just how much power the body has, election security and how much federal intervention is acceptable, Caleb Groves and Tamar Hallerman report.
The world’s largest law firm is bolstering its deeply rooted government affairs practice in Atlanta as economic development surges in the Southeast and Georgia prepares to elect new leaders, writes Rosie Manins.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams did more than cast a vote when she decided against making daylight saving time permanent — she made a statement. She was the only Georgia lawmaker to oppose the Sunshine Protection Act that passed the House in July, writes Sophia Eppley.
Confidence or rhetoric?
Attendees cheer at the 2026 Georgia Democratic Convention, which was held in Savannah on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A pep rally is a place for wild predictions and proclamations, and speakers at the 2026 Georgia Democratic Convention made their share. There were a few midterm election prognostications that stood out during the annual political gathering on Saturday.
Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II of Augusta predicted he would be the chamber’s majority leader come January. He said the party would flip the necessary 10 seats to equal the Republicans in the Senate and protect the powers of Lt. Gov. Josh McLaurin, who he said would defeat Republican nominee Greg Dolezal.
Tony Kozycki, Democratic nominee in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, boldly declared that “Georgia is no longer purple, it is deep, deep blue.” Kozycki is challenging U.S. Rep. Rick McCormick, R-Suwanee, who won reelection in 2024 by winning nearly 65% of the vote.
Warren in Georgia
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., seen here in June asking questions before the Senate Committee on Finance hearing to examine President Donald Trump's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2027. (Allison Robbert/AP)
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Georgia to celebrate what she called the biggest federal housing law in more than three decades. But the former Democratic presidential candidate also used the moment to reinforce U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection message.
Ossoff’s campaign also is organizing a group of Black pastors this morning who are holding a news conference to demand a public apology.
Collins is sticking to his message, too. He received an ovation Saturday night from the Georgia Black Republican Council as he framed the race as a battle between a “results-oriented, common-sense approach or a radical socialist approach.”
He added, “That’s why I will win this November, because Georgia is tired of carrying the burden of Jon Ossoff’s socialist agenda.”
Listen up
Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson speaks at President Donald Trump's rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we answer questions from listeners about Rick Jackson’s campaign for governor, including whether his pledge to potentially fund Trump accounts himself raises legal concerns.
Musk recently authorized his super PAC, America PAC, to spend $100 million to $120 million on elections. The initial target is races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan and Ohio. But Musk is also considering supporting candidates in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.
California, Washington and Wisconsin could also be added to the list. The money will be used to support candidates in competitive U.S. House and Senate races.
Today in Washington
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order.
The House is out until Aug. 31.
The Senate will begin working on a stopgap government funding plan to avoid a Sept. 30 government shutdown.
Shoutouts
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Before you go
Oak Grove Elementary Principal Valarie Kennedy talks with students as she walks down a hallway at the DeKalb County school in March. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
It’s the first day of school for Atlanta Public Schools and several other school systems in the state. APS announced Saturday that it’s starting the year fully staffed, with no vacancies for principals, teachers, or bus drivers. “Here’s to an incredible start to the 2026–2027 school year!”