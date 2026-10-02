Politically Georgia Braves score bipartisan support in Washington tax battle Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 2 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our Friday news quiz.

Rick Jackson puts Brian Kemp front and center in a new TV ad.

Georgia Democrats take anti-Mike Collins campaign to the tailgate. Braves tax pitch U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, is seen ahead of the signing of the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., in January 2025. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) The Atlanta Braves put away the Philadelphia Phillies in a huge playoff victory last night. Now some of Georgia’s leaders are trying to deliver the team another win in Washington. A bipartisan group introduced legislation Thursday to spare the Braves from a looming tax change that could cost the franchise more than $20 million next season. The effort has assembled an only-in-Georgia political lineup: Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, a massive Braves fan; Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose district includes Truist Park; and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who teamed up with Alabama Republican Katie Britt on the Senate version.

They’re tackling an obscure provision of the 2021 American Rescue Plan that takes effect in 2027 and could impact the Braves because they’re one of just three major U.S. professional sports teams owned through publicly traded corporations. The change would limit how much the team can deduct for some of its highest-paid employees. In the Braves’ case, that means players such as Matt Olson could effectively be treated like a corporate executive for tax purposes. The legislation would carve professional athletes and other on-field personnel out of the changes, putting the Braves on the same footing as the Phillies and other privately owned teams. Jack visited Major League Baseball’s annual meeting in Orlando last year to pave the way for the legislation. He and U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller also recently met with team officials to finalize the bill.

“The Atlanta Braves should not be unfairly penalized for operating as a publicly traded corporation,” said Jack.

“Fans deserve fairness in professional sports, and all teams should compete on equal playing fields.” Friday news quiz Georgia Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) and Georgia State Rep. Brent Cox hold a pumpkin during an event in Canton last week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter: This week, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the gas tax for 30 days. It’s the fourth time he has suspended the gas tax. What’s the longest period he suspended the tax? A) Six months.

B) 10 months.

C) 18 months.

D) Three months. Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson is an investor in a large data center project. What state is it in?

A) California.

B) Virginia.

C) Florida.

D) Texas. A judge ruled against the Georgia Department of Human Services this week. What did the judge order the agency to do? A) Change the formula for paying foster care providers to account for the total number of the children receiving care.

B) Stop charging parents foster care fees for children who are no longer in the system.

C) Hire more staff to comply with a state law requiring placement decisions within 20 days of completed documentation.

D) Make sure children in the foster system can practice their religious beliefs. What potential 2028 presidential contender appeared with Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms this week? A) California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

B) Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

C) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

D) Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Kemp Time Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp wave to supporters from the stage during a rally in Buford in August.(Natrice Miller for The AJC) Republican Rick Jackson is putting Gov. Brian Kemp front and center in a new TV ad, the first spot of the general election to feature the outgoing governor making a direct pitch for Jackson. “This election is a fight for the soul of our state,” Kemp says in the 30-second spot, ticking through tax rebates, income tax cuts and gas tax suspensions before adding, “Rick Jackson is the person to get that job done.” It’s a notable turn in a relationship that took a winding path during the GOP primary. Kemp initially endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones just two days before the June runoff, before siding with Jackson after he won the GOP nod. Now Kemp is making the case that Jackson is the candidate to carry his legacy forward.

“Everything is on the line,” Kemp says to close the ad. “We need Rick Jackson.” Campaign watch The Georgia Capitol dome is shown through the windows of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in June. (Jason Getz/AJC) Brenda Hankinson has filed paperwork to replace the Democratic nominee for an Athens-based state Senate district. Hankinson is looking to replace Justin Gillespie, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary in May. A Superior Court judge last week sentenced Gillespie to two years in prison after he was convicted of battery and cruelty to children. Authorities said Gillespie hit a child with a spatula while working in a day care center, according to the Athens Banner Herald. Hankinson’s campaign posted on Instagram that she is a lifelong Georgian, a University of Georgia alum and a food nutrition specialist.

“Brenda is running because she believes working families deserve an economy that works for them — not just those at the top,” the social media post said. Hankinson will face Republican state Sen. Frank Ginn. Tailgate tactics Football fans enjoy tailgating ahead of the SEC championship football game between Georgia and Alabama in December 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia Democrats are taking their fight against GOP Senate nominee Mike Collins to the tailgate. Ahead of UGA’s homecoming game Saturday against Vanderbilt, Democrats are rolling out koozies stamped with “Beat Mike Collins” on one side and “Go Georgia” to reach younger voters. They’ll make their debut at the UGA Young Democrats tailgate Saturday at Herty Field on the UGA campus and will be at Dawgs tailgates through Election Day, including the Georgia-Florida game in Atlanta.

“We are meeting every voter where they are, including at Dawgs games this fall,” state Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said. Listen up The “Politically Georgia” podcast is off today. We’ll be back Monday for our weekly Monday Mailbag episode. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Helene recovery Peachtree Creek spills over its banks in Atlanta in September 2024 following a night of heavy rain from Hurricane Helene. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Warnock held a press event this week to mark two years since Hurricane Helene and note the ongoing recovery efforts in parts of South Georgia hit hard by the storm.

And he said although aid has started flowing to the state, it took too long and more still could be needed. “I remain concerned about how long it takes for communities to receive federal relief after natural disasters strike,” he said. “It took way too long — and far too much pressure from my office — to get this administration to act and begin releasing funds.” The Atlanta Democrat said he had helped Georgia obtain more than $2.2 billion in federal disaster relief funds distributed to various communities impacted by the storm. Today in Washington President Donald Trump will head to Mobile, Alabama, to speak at a rally with Republican candidates at the University of South Alabama.

The U.S. House and Senate are out until after the midterm elections. Shoutouts U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson poses for a photograph in his Lithonia home with some of his many guitars in March 2024. (Steve Schaefer/AJC) Today’s birthdays: