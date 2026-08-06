Politically Georgia

Rick Jackson, Brian Kemp unite for first time since GOP primary

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
Gov. Brian Kemp (right) speaks during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual congressional luncheon in Athens on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp (right) speaks during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual congressional luncheon in Athens on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By , , and
Aug 6, 2026

Today’s newsletter highlights:

New alliance

Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) speaks with moderator Brian Robinson during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon in Athens on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) speaks with moderator Brian Robinson during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon in Athens on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

It could have been even more awkward when Gov. Brian Kemp united with Republican Rick Jackson for the first time since the billionaire became the GOP nominee to succeed him.

After all, Kemp’s last-minute decision to back Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the GOP primary instead of Jackson ended in a humbling defeat — the second of the governor’s unsuccessful endorsements this cycle.

Plus, Jackson spent much of the campaign railing against the status quo, ruffling GOP establishment feathers along the way.

Instead, their joint appearance Wednesday was a fairly ho-hum affair.

The two held a news conference on the sidelines of the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon in Athens, marking the informal debut of their new alliance.

Kemp praised Jackson’s backstory and said his business know-how would help everyday Georgians overcome the “remnants” of former President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

“He worked hard. He’s smart. He’s created thousands of jobs, given opportunity to thousands of Georgians, and has the character to be our next governor,” Kemp said. “And also the heart. And that’s what people need.”

Jackson returned the favor, repeating a favorite campaign line that Georgians should erect a monument to Kemp for his leadership through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m going to try my best to be at least as good and build off that legacy,” Jackson said. “You not only solved COVID, but you had to overcome odds.”

So the awkward, clearing-the-air part may be over.

The more consequential question is what comes next: how Jackson plans to deploy Kemp, how enthusiastically the governor embraces the role and whether their political operations will mesh.

Jackson is already building a massive campaign apparatus separate from both the Georgia GOP and Kemp’s own machinery. But the governor remains a valuable campaign asset.

Other takeaways:

Things to know

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks during Wednesday’s Georgia Chamber congressional luncheon in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks during Wednesday’s Georgia Chamber congressional luncheon in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Good morning! The midterms are in 89 days. Here are three things to know for today:

Flashback

Gov. Brian Kemp (right) speaks as moderator Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, listens during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon Wednesday in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp (right) speaks as moderator Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, listens during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon Wednesday in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Kemp’s pitch for Jackson at the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon felt like a throwback.

“When people think about their governor, they want somebody that is successful, they want somebody that knows that you feel their pain and you understand what they are struggling to go through every day,” Kemp said.

It was former President Bill Clinton who famously said “I feel your pain” in response to a heckler during a 1992 presidential campaign stop. Kemp, of course, was referring to Jackson’s rough upbringing in Georgia’s foster care system.

But more than that, Kemp said he believed Jackson would continue his philosophy of “giving money back to the taxpayers.”

“I believe that man can keep this going. And that’s why I’m supporting him,” Kemp said.

More highlights

Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (right) gets a hug from moderator Tharon Johnson, founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting Group, after speaking during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon on Wednesday in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (right) gets a hug from moderator Tharon Johnson, founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting Group, after speaking during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon on Wednesday in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Collins and the four people in line to become the newest members of Georgia’s congressional delegation were also in the lineup during the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon on Wednesday.

A few notes about what we heard:

Michigan ties

Abdul El-Sayed (center) leaves a news conference at the Spirit of Detroit after winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan on Wednesday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Abdul El-Sayed (center) leaves a news conference at the Spirit of Detroit after winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan on Wednesday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Shortly after Abdul El-Sayed defeated the Democratic establishment to win Michigan’s U.S. Senate primary, Ossoff offered the progressive nominee his support.

“The primary is in the past and the nominee has my support,” the Georgia Democrat said.

Collins quickly seized on the endorsement, using it to reinforce his strategy of painting Ossoff as an out-of-touch liberal.

“Ossoff’s done pretending,” Collins said. “Openly backing the progressive socialist who pushed ‘defund the police’ and beat the party establishment in Michigan. The act is over.”

It’s another example of how Collins intends to nationalize the race by trying to make the Democratic Party’s most liberal figures Ossoff’s running mates, whether the senator likes it or not.

Listen up

“Priced Out in America,” a new series hosted by CNN anchor and chief domestic correspondent Phil Mattingly, examines the structural pressures behind an array of issues including rising housing costs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
“Priced Out in America,” a new series hosted by CNN anchor and chief domestic correspondent Phil Mattingly, examines the structural pressures behind an array of issues including rising housing costs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talk with CNN anchor and chief domestic correspondent Phil Mattingly about “Priced Out in America,” his series examining the structural pressures behind rising housing, healthcare and childcare costs.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Today in Washington

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Before you go

Blue Bird headquarters, seen here in Fort Valley in July 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Blue Bird headquarters, seen here in Fort Valley in July 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The coolest thing made in Georgia this year, according to the state’s Chamber of Commerce, is the Blue Bird Vision electric school bus. The Fort Valley-based company edged out TifTuf Bermudagrass, a drought-tolerant hybrid developed at the University of Georgia, for the grand prize.

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.