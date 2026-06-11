Georgia Bulldogs Georgia-Florida game time announced with rivalry game moving to Atlanta Game scheduled for Halloween at 3:30 ET. Georgia redshirt freshman RB Chauncey Bowens breaks loose for the game-deciding touchdown on Saturday, November 1, 2025, against Florida at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Connor Riley 50 minutes ago Share

The SEC released the remaining game windows for Georgia’s 2026 football schedule. The league did share specific game times and TV Networks for Georgia’s game against Florida. The Florida game will start at 3:30 on Oct. 31, with ABC broadcasting the game. This year’s contest will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite the venue change, the game will be in its traditional 3:30 p.m. ET start.

As for the game windows for Georgia’s remaining schedule, you can see those below. Official game times and television networks will be announced either 12 days or six days out from the game. Georgia football 2026 game windows Sept. 26 vs. Oklahoma, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 3 vs. Vanderbilt, Early, Noon to 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 10 at Alabama, Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 17 vs. Auburn, Afternoon, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN

Oct. 31 vs. Florida (in Atlanta), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Nov. 7 at Ole Miss, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 14 vs. Missouri, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 21 at South Carolina, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 28 vs Georgia Tech, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET Games against Oklahoma and Ole Miss were given flex scheduling, meaning it could range anywhere from a 3:30 p.m. ET start to an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt will be in the early window, meaning a noon or 1 p.m. ET start. The following week will see Georgia play a night game at Alabama.

Georgia’s game at Auburn is set for an afternoon start, meaning the game will be played between 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET.