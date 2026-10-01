Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, streaming info The Commodores feature talented freshman QB Jared Curtis, who was once committed to Georgia. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia safety Rasean Dinkins (14) reacts after causing and recovering a fumble by a Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers (not pictured) with Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the second quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 57 minutes ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 50.5. Georgia is 4-0 against the spread this season. Related Story Georgia hasn’t had success with 5-star QBs under Kirby Smart. Will that change? What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Vanderbilt On playing Vanderbilt:

“Yeah, a lot of respect for (Vanderbilt head coach) Clark (Lea). He’s one of the best voices in our room. He does a lot for college football. He’s super intelligent, and I enjoy the friendship I have with him and respect the job he does for really all of college football and the SEC, the way he represents us on different things. Started getting ready for these guys today. They’ve got a great program, a great team. Arguably should’ve made the playoffs last year with the record they had, teams they beat. He does a tremendous job there. They’re really a physical football team made in the same mold — with a defensive coach — as us.”

On what you’ve seen from Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis: “Tremendous talent. Way better athletically than people give him credit for. I don’t know if anybody’s tackled him — with one person, tackled him yet. He’s strong. He’s quick. He’s powerful. He’s got great arm talent. Everything everybody thought has been true.” On WR London Humphreys’ role in three years: “Consistency. High level of character and toughness. Just his overall character and more aptitude. He is a great human being that loves this place, loves football, sets a tremendous example, never too high, never too low, and he’s fast. He’s a weapon, and I’m very proud of him. Continue to get more opportunities, continue to take advantage of down-the-field throws. There’s all kinds of things he could probably tell you he could improve on, but it’s not his attitude.” Related Story Here’s how the Georgia injury situation looks heading into the Vanderbilt game Georgia football weather for Week 5 The high for Saturday’s game is 86 degrees, according to accuweather.com. There is a 90% chance of rain on Saturday.