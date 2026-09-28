Opinion Rick Jackson claims to be a self-made man. Let’s unpack this American myth. Georgia GOP gubernatorial nominee’s bio reveals a more human truth: Our lives depend both on our own efforts and on the help of others. Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks during his rally at The Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Mary McCartin Wearn – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 41 minutes ago Share

In his endorsement of Rick Jackson for governor in an AJC guest opinion column, Democratic consultant Billy Linville echoes the story Jackson has made central to his candidacy: abandoned by his father, raised by a mother struggling with alcoholism and shuffled through foster care, Jackson worked his way from poverty to extraordinary business success. For Linville, Jackson’s “life and struggle are a window into his character.” Jackson’s campaign narrative invokes one of the oldest American myths — the self-made man, whose resilience, hard work and self-reliance overcome circumstance. His biography thus becomes a character argument for his fitness to govern. But the lessons of one exceptional life are a dangerous standard for governing 11 million Georgians.

The self-reliance Jackson stakes his candidacy on — “Like Trump, I don’t owe anybody anything” or “I’ve got this” — likely served him well in business, where autonomy and decisiveness are valued. But what virtues does democratic governance require? Democracy assumes that no one governs alone and that nobody is king. A governor exercises power not as an owner but as a steward, sharing governance with a legislature he cannot control while remaining accountable to courts and voters. Self-reliance is a personal virtue; interdependence is a democratic one. Jackson has mastered the first. His campaign hasn’t shown he understands the second. Loading... Jackson overcame extraordinary circumstances, but not alone Mary McCartin Wearn is a writer and former academic and nonprofit leader who most recently served as president of Georgia Humanities. (Courtesy) The way Jackson constructs his self-made story reveals a blind spot. His successes come richly contextualized: poverty, abandonment, foster care, maternal alcoholism — context that makes his resilience seem exceptional. But in his political ads, his mother functions as a foil, reduced to the alcoholism and instability he transcended, with no attention to the circumstances she could not overcome. The contextual generosity Jackson extends to himself disappears when he turns to adults — whether constrained by addiction, trauma, lack of education or poverty. He recognizes constrained agency in the foster children he has supported. Yet struggling adults become caricatures who “sit on” their “butts, binge watch Netflix and scarf down Cheetos.” Context makes his achievement exceptional; stripping it from others makes their struggles look like failures of character. For a governor, that blind spot has consequences, shaping whose hardship merits care and whose merits judgment. A politics that should ask, “What do we owe one another?” risks becoming “Why couldn’t you do what I did?” The way Jackson constructs his self-made story reveals a blind spot. His successes come richly contextualized: poverty, abandonment, foster care, maternal alcoholism — context that makes his resilience seem exceptional. But in his political ads, his mother functions as a foil, reduced to the alcoholism and instability he transcended, with no attention to the circumstances she could not overcome. The contextual generosity Jackson extends to himself disappears when he turns to adults — whether constrained by addiction, trauma, lack of education or poverty. He recognizes constrained agency in the foster children he has supported. Yet struggling adults become caricatures who “sit on” their “butts, binge watch Netflix and scarf down Cheetos.” Context makes his achievement exceptional; stripping it from others makes their struggles look like failures of character. For a governor, that blind spot has consequences, shaping whose hardship merits care and whose merits judgment. A politics that should ask, “What do we owe one another?” risks becoming “Why couldn’t you do what I did?”

What Jackson’s self-made mythology leaves out is also revealing. “Nothing was handed to me,” he writes in campaign materials. “I worked my way up from nothing.” But the AJC’s 2015 profile, “The Self-Made Philanthropist,” tells a fuller story: a disabled uncle on public assistance paid to get him to safety; foster parents gave him a stable home and later welcomed him back; a social worker directed him to the United Methodist Children’s Home when he needed refuge; and a mentor he sought out at Georgia State remained involved in his business ventures for decades. What Jackson’s self-made mythology leaves out is also revealing. “Nothing was handed to me,” he writes in campaign materials. “I worked my way up from nothing.” But the AJC’s 2015 profile, “The Self-Made Philanthropist,” tells a fuller story: a disabled uncle on public assistance paid to get him to safety; foster parents gave him a stable home and later welcomed him back; a social worker directed him to the United Methodist Children’s Home when he needed refuge; and a mentor he sought out at Georgia State remained involved in his business ventures for decades.

Jackson overcame extraordinary circumstances, but he did not overcome them alone. We remain drawn to leaders claiming sole authorship of their success Rick Jackson (right) walks through the Capitol with Brittany Jean (left) and Crystal Williams, two former foster kids he had met with, headed to a meeting with lawmakers. Rick Jackson is a businessman who grew up in Techwood Homes, but now lives in a 47,000-square-foot mansion in Forsyth County. His social service expertise is limited to his own involvement bouncing around the state foster system as a kid and his own Christian-based foster care charity he founded five years ago. The self-made 59-year-old healthcare entrepreneur with a high school education is the driving force behind the most aggressive effort in generations to transform Georgia's foster care system. (Bob Andres/AJC file photo) The danger of the self-made ethos becomes concrete in Jackson’s “Dignity Through Work — Not Dependency” plank, which would tie public assistance to work or job training for “able-bodied adults” and make assistance “a bridge, not a lifestyle.” The problem is not the aspiration to work; it is treating physical capacity as a proxy for self-sufficiency. “Able-bodied” tells us little about the parent caring full-time for a disabled child, the neurodivergent adult who cannot find suitable employment or the rural Georgian without access to jobs, transportation or healthcare. These are constraints a work requirement does not remove and may instead punish. The same standard appears in Jackson’s proposed “intelligent Medicaid expansion”: he would measure success not by how many Georgians receive aid, but by how many move into jobs and private insurance.