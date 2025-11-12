Georgia News Judge strikes down Savannah’s controversial ‘lock up your gun’ law 2024 ordinance to discourage leaving firearms in vehicles drew criticism from gun rights activists and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. A Savannah-area judge ruled a controversial gun storage law unconstitutional Wednesday, saying it violated the Second and 14th amendments. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

SAVANNAH ― A Recorder’s Court judge invalidated Savannah’s controversial firearms storage ordinance Wednesday, marking the first successful legal challenge to the “lock up your gun” law championed by Mayor Van Johnson. Savannah City Council outlawed leaving handguns, rifles or shotguns in unsecured and unattended vehicles in April 2024 by unanimous vote. The ordinance was meant to curb firearm thefts, which peaked in 2023 when 203 guns were reported stolen from unlocked cars. So far in 2025, 106 firearms have been taken from unsecured vehicles, according to Savannah Police data.

The law drew heavy criticism from gun rights activists and a rebuke from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. In a letter sent to Savannah’s mayor in May 2024, Carr expressed doubts about the ordinance’s legality, opining that it violated a state statute that prohibits local governments from regulating possession, ownership or transfer of firearms or other weapons. Carr, a Republican in office since 2016, has since launched a governor’s bid in the 2026 election. Attorney General Chris Carr criticized Savannah's 'lock up your gun' ordinance, saying he wasn't sure it was legal. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A 2024 lawsuit challenging Savannah’s ordinance was dismissed in November 2024 because the plaintiff didn’t live in Savannah and hadn’t been cited for violating the law.

Wednesday’s ruling by Judge Joe Huffman of the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County involved a defendant ticketed under the ordinance. Huffman dismissed the case against 24-year-old Clayton Papp, writing that the ordinance violated not only state law but the U.S. Constitution. Huffman specifically cited the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms, and the 14th Amendment, which addresses equal protection and due process.

RELATED ‘Lock up your gun’: Savannah mayor champions new firearms storage law Papp was ticketed Aug. 15, 2024, and faced a $1,000 fine after his truck was among several burglarized outside an apartment building in Savannah’s Highlands neighborhood. The thieves took a handgun registered to his father, Joe, a veteran police officer in Garden City, a Savanah suburb. Joe Papp said his son told him he had locked his truck before going into his residence and returned to find a door ajar and the weapon gone. The Recorder’s Court ruling can be appealed to Chatham County Superior Court. A city spokesperson declined to comment on whether the municipal government would push for an appeal, citing a policy that prohibits statements on current or pending litigation. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson championed a gun storage law meant to discourage people from leaving firearms in unlocked vehicles. A Recorder's Court judge on Wednesday ruled the ordinance unconstitutional. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) But Johnson did address the ordinance during his weekly media briefing Wednesday. The session started at the same time as the Recorder’s Court hearing, and Johnson was not aware of the ruling until told by a reporter near the briefing’s conclusion.