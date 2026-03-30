Politics State lawmakers race toward Sine Die with major items left to consider The House and Senate will battle over the budget, tax reforms and childhood literacy in the last days of the legislative session. House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, gestures before discussion of a rules committee substitute version of House Bill 1116, a property tax bill, in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Friday, March 6, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Riley Bunch 56 minutes ago Share

State lawmakers are wrapping up the 2026 legislative session this week with big-ticket items left, like the budget, tax reforms and a major effort to boost childhood literacy, setting up likely battles between the House and Senate in the final sprint before Thursday’s Sine Die. House Speaker Jon Burns’ sweeping literacy proposal is still in limbo as Senate Republicans push their own version. And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ efforts to eliminate the state income tax are on a collision course with a House plan to limit property taxes.

On Friday, Senate Republicans advanced their own plan to transition the state to hand-marked paper ballots this year, a major election year change that faces an unclear path forward in the House. Chants of “send it back” rang out Friday afternoon when the Senate’s version of the state budget arrived in the House. The scene signaled that the dueling chambers intend to stretch spending negotiations into the last two days of the session. Some things did earn final approval Friday — two of which target district attorneys. Lawmakers backed expanded authority to discipline prosecutors accused of misconduct and, in the final minutes of the day, passed a controversial bill that made metro Atlanta district attorney races nonpartisan.

Here’s a closer look at the key legislation still up for debate as the clock ticks toward Sine Die.

Taxes Lawmakers are still split over what long-term tax relief should look like. The House passed an income-tax cut bill earlier this month and advanced a measure to cap property tax increases at 3% a year. A more sweeping bid to eliminate the homestead tax failed. The Georgia Senate is pushing a broader effort to eliminate the state income tax by 2032, financed partly by eliminating tax credits. That leaves Georgia Republicans arguing over the mix of one-time rebates, lower income tax rates and property tax relief. RELATED Georgia Republicans move to redraw political map of metro Atlanta Election laws The Georgia Senate is pushing to require preprinted, hand-marked paper ballots by the midterms, racing to meet a self-imposed deadline and setting up a clash with House lawmakers who want to delay the switch. The standoff has put lawmakers and election officials in a bind as they try to comply with a mandate set two years ago to eliminate QR codes from ballots by July. The bill is now on a collision course with a House-backed proposal that would keep touchscreen machines through the midterms and delay any switch until 2028, giving the next secretary of state time to refine the system.

RELATED Georgia Senate pushes paper ballots, setting up a clash with House The ‘Rick Jackson Bill’ Jones’ allies are pushing legislation that would block candidates with state contracts from running for statewide office — a direct shot at his archrival in the GOP race for governor, Republican billionaire Rick Jackson. The bill, which has stalled in the House, initially seemed an attempt to highlight that Jackson’s health care staffing firm has received more than $1 billion in payments from state agencies since 2020. Jones’ supporters signal it’s a priority in the final days. RELATED Her case against Trump collapsed, but GOP still targeting Fani Willis Data centers Georgia is one of the top markets for computer server-filled warehouses, but many projects are now facing pushback because of the amount of energy, land and water they use. The battle over data centers under the Gold Dome is really two parallel fights. One is over power costs, with the House approving a bill aimed at shielding residential and small-business customers from bearing the costs of energy infrastructure built for data centers. The second is over tax breaks. The Senate passed a bill to repeal new sales tax subsidies for data center equipment and phase out existing breaks. That measure moved forward even after another data center bill had stalled amid infighting.