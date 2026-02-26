Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- House bill aims to support grieving families of stillborn children.
- Brian Kemp increases his revenue estimate to balance the budget.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about her faith.
The Republican race for governor is getting nastier. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson are increasingly slugging it out like it’s a two-man contest.
Jones and Jackson are trading blows as if Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger aren’t even in the race.
Since Jackson entered the contest — and began courting the MAGA base with an uncompromising embrace of President Donald Trump’s agenda — Jones has shifted almost all of his fire in that direction.
Jackson’s ads, paid for by his personal fortune, are everywhere. So is his message: he’s the outsider who’ll be Trump’s favorite governor.
Jones doesn’t want that narrative to settle. He’s launched a media counteroffensive, also largely funded by his personal wealth, to remind voters he secured Trump’s endorsement months ago.
Allies are pushing legislation that would bar candidates for governor from running if they have a financial interest in state contracts — a not-so-subtle swipe at Jackson, whose health care companies have done more than $900 million in business with the state. And Jones’ social media feed suggests an even sharper edge is coming.
Jackson is fighting back. He scored a major legal victory last week when he convinced a federal judge to order a leadership committee controlled by Jones to stop spending money on his campaign, potentially neutralizing what had been a fundraising advantage.
Good morning! Insurance Commissioner John King is backing Republican Jim Kingston’s bid for the coastal Georgia U.S. House seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. King said he’s backing Kingston “because I know he’ll get things done for Georgians in Congress.”
Here are three other things to know for today:
New laws can be expensive. But Georgia lawmakers rarely let money get in the way of a good bill.
This week, the House Public and Community Health Committee advanced a plan aimed at putting perinatal bereavement devices in every Georgia hospital. These specialized cooling systems allow families of stillborn children to keep them in their rooms for up to 72 hours, giving parents more time to grieve.
Many hospitals already have these devices. But about 50 don’t, according to state Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners. House Bill 1250 would create a grant program at the Department of Public Health to pay for them.
But while the bill creates the grants, it doesn’t fund them. Lawmakers would have to do that separately through the budget. It’s not a lot of money. Hilton estimates it would cost about $300,000 to put one device in every hospital that needs one.
The bill, if it becomes law, would stay on the books until at July 1, 2029. If it doesn’t have funding by then, the law would be automatically repealed. But the money wouldn’t have to come from the state. A provision says private donations could also be used.
The bill is named in honor of Daniel Waters, who was stillborn in April 2023. Ashley Waters, Daniel’s mother, testified she only had a few hours to hold her son because the hospital did not have one of these devices. She’s since started a nonprofit whose mission is to donate these devices to hospitals.
What do state lawmakers do when they don’t have enough to pay for everything? They ask the governor for money.
Gov. Brian Kemp delivered on Tuesday. And in a big way.
The governor revised his revenue estimate to give lawmakers an additional $1.4 billion to spend. The decision means Georgia’s vaunted savings account will shrink. But it allows the Legislature and Kemp to keep some of their most important — and expensive — priorities intact.
Among them:
Kemp said his decision to increase the revenue estimate “allows us to make these essential, one-time investments while maintaining the proposed income tax reductions for this fiscal year.”
It’s Day 25 of the legislative session. Some happenings:
We’re 82 days away from the primary for state and federal races across Georgia. Campaigns are rushing to line up support. Here’s a roundup of the latest endorsements:
Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t granted media interviews since she stepped down from Congress last month. Most of her public comments have come via her still active social media accounts.
But she decided this week to participate in a different kind of interview, talking about her faith and her shifting political outlook on a podcast hosted by a Texas church that she frequents.
The pastors of Anchor Church in McKinney asked Greene about her spiritual foundation. She was raised Catholic but left the church because of concerns about how leaders handled the sex scandals. She talked about being so upset that she cried on the House floor when, during her first term in office, Democrats passed a bill expanding access to abortion.
But the most interesting moments came when Greene spoke of her split with President Donald Trump after being one of his most loyal allies. She said she has been angered not just by his criticism but about the way Washington works and the influence money has in politics.
She said she has relied on her faith to get to a place of peace and acceptance.
“We have to — in our faith in God and who he is — put all of that at his feet,” she said. “That’s really what it’s all about. And I think that was the hardest lesson I had to learn in Congress. I went in like, ‘I’m going to do it all.’ And then I found out I can’t do anything. It’s him who does it.”
Georgia has about 250 FBI agents across the state. Lautaro Grinspan reports more of them are helping enforce deportation work despite a huge increase in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s budget.
