Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies

Attack politics Health care business owner Rick Jackson is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Republican race for governor is getting nastier. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson are increasingly slugging it out like it’s a two-man contest. Jones and Jackson are trading blows as if Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger aren’t even in the race. Since Jackson entered the contest — and began courting the MAGA base with an uncompromising embrace of President Donald Trump’s agenda — Jones has shifted almost all of his fire in that direction.

Jackson’s ads, paid for by his personal fortune, are everywhere. So is his message: he’s the outsider who’ll be Trump’s favorite governor.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Jones doesn’t want that narrative to settle. He’s launched a media counteroffensive, also largely funded by his personal wealth, to remind voters he secured Trump’s endorsement months ago. Allies are pushing legislation that would bar candidates for governor from running if they have a financial interest in state contracts — a not-so-subtle swipe at Jackson, whose health care companies have done more than $900 million in business with the state. And Jones’ social media feed suggests an even sharper edge is coming. Jackson is fighting back. He scored a major legal victory last week when he convinced a federal judge to order a leadership committee controlled by Jones to stop spending money on his campaign, potentially neutralizing what had been a fundraising advantage. Things to know Georgia lawmakers commemorated the "Original 33" and launched plans for a new Capitol monument on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Insurance Commissioner John King is backing Republican Jim Kingston's bid for the coastal Georgia U.S. House seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. King said he's backing Kingston "because I know he'll get things done for Georgians in Congress." Here are three other things to know for today: State Rep. Carl Gilliard and other lawmakers commemorated the first Black legislators in Georgia history and formally launched plans for a new monument on the statehouse grounds in their memory, Greg Bluestein reports.

State lawmakers approved a $43.7 billion amended budget on Wednesday that aims to return $2 billion to taxpayers. Some families could potentially receive checks totaling $1,000 or more, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.

Georgia could soon become the second state to create a license plate notifying first responders someone inside the vehicle has autism spectrum disorder, the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports. Grieving support The Georgia House Public and Community Health Committee advanced a plan aimed at putting perinatal bereavement devices in every hospital in the state. (Courtesy photo) New laws can be expensive. But Georgia lawmakers rarely let money get in the way of a good bill.

This week, the House Public and Community Health Committee advanced a plan aimed at putting perinatal bereavement devices in every Georgia hospital. These specialized cooling systems allow families of stillborn children to keep them in their rooms for up to 72 hours, giving parents more time to grieve. Many hospitals already have these devices. But about 50 don’t, according to state Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners. House Bill 1250 would create a grant program at the Department of Public Health to pay for them. But while the bill creates the grants, it doesn’t fund them. Lawmakers would have to do that separately through the budget. It’s not a lot of money. Hilton estimates it would cost about $300,000 to put one device in every hospital that needs one. The bill, if it becomes law, would stay on the books until at July 1, 2029. If it doesn’t have funding by then, the law would be automatically repealed. But the money wouldn’t have to come from the state. A provision says private donations could also be used. The bill is named in honor of Daniel Waters, who was stillborn in April 2023. Ashley Waters, Daniel’s mother, testified she only had a few hours to hold her son because the hospital did not have one of these devices. She’s since started a nonprofit whose mission is to donate these devices to hospitals.

Money tree Gov. Brian Kemp this week spoke at the Pratt and Whitney jet engine manufacturing and maintenance campus in Columbus. (Zachary Hansen/AJC) What do state lawmakers do when they don’t have enough to pay for everything? They ask the governor for money. Gov. Brian Kemp delivered on Tuesday. And in a big way. The governor revised his revenue estimate to give lawmakers an additional $1.4 billion to spend. The decision means Georgia’s vaunted savings account will shrink. But it allows the Legislature and Kemp to keep some of their most important — and expensive — priorities intact. Among them:

$1.2 billion for an income tax rebate. Single filers will get $250. Heads of household get $375. Married couples filing jointly will get $500.

$850 million for property tax relief. The money will flow through local governments. The average homeowner will get $500.

$409 million for a new forensic mental health hospital.

Endorsement watch State Sen. Brian Strickland of McDonough is a Republican candidate for attorney general. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) We’re 82 days away from the primary for state and federal races across Georgia. Campaigns are rushing to line up support. Here’s a roundup of the latest endorsements: Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland’s campaign for attorney general nabbed the support of 75 sheriffs — nearly half of all the sheriffs in the state. Take a look at the full list here.

Jonathan Bonner, a former U.S. House candidate who is now running for a state legislative seat, is endorsing Democrat Everton Blair’s bid for Congress. He’s competing to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott in the primary.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell is among about a dozen prominent local officials who backed Rob Adkerson’s bid for the open 11th Congressional District seat. Others include state Sen. Jason Dickerson; former state Reps. Wes Cantrell and Steve Stancil; and former Senate Majority Leader Chip Rogers.

The Senate will vote on more of Trump’s nominations. Politics and religion Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on “The View” earlier this year. (Lou Rocco/ABC)

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t granted media interviews since she stepped down from Congress last month. Most of her public comments have come via her still active social media accounts. But she decided this week to participate in a different kind of interview, talking about her faith and her shifting political outlook on a podcast hosted by a Texas church that she frequents. The pastors of Anchor Church in McKinney asked Greene about her spiritual foundation. She was raised Catholic but left the church because of concerns about how leaders handled the sex scandals. She talked about being so upset that she cried on the House floor when, during her first term in office, Democrats passed a bill expanding access to abortion. But the most interesting moments came when Greene spoke of her split with President Donald Trump after being one of his most loyal allies. She said she has been angered not just by his criticism but about the way Washington works and the influence money has in politics. She said she has relied on her faith to get to a place of peace and acceptance.