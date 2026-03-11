President Donald Trump’s war of choice is killing innocent people in Iran. Yes, innocent children and their mothers. Yes, innocent protesters who tried to rise up against the repressive Iranian regime, whom Trump is urging to rise up again, are getting killed by his war of choice. This is unconscionable.

Trump’s war was not authorized by Congress, as mandated by our Constitution. And the spineless congressional Republicans won’t stand up and tell him his war is illegal. This is egregious.

Trump’s flippant remark when asked about Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, which killed six Americans, and whether Iran could strike on U.S. soil: “But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.” Yes, American military will die in his war of choice. And possibly Americans, including children, in the U.S. This is egregiously unconscionable.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the media for focusing too much on our six dead soldiers in an effort to make Trump “look bad” and suggested those deaths were getting disproportionate coverage. This is despicable.

In poll after poll, most Americans oppose Trump’s war of choice and his handling of it. War is, indeed, hell. There’s no glory in graves. Peace has no casualties.