Legislature Georgia lawmakers want statewide grand juries to investigate election crimes The committee that investigated Fani Willis also seeks new ways to discipline district attorneys. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies before a Senate committee at the Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. A Georgia Senate committee that spent the last two years investigating Willis has proposed new criteria for disciplining or removing district attorneys. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

A Georgia Senate committee that spent the last two years investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed creating statewide grand juries to investigate election and voting crimes. The Republican-led committee also has proposed new criteria for disciplining or removing district attorneys. And it’s proposed granting new authority to the state attorney general to prosecute a variety of crimes, potentially taking them out of the hands of locally elected DAs.

The bills follow years of Republican criticism of Willis’ prosecution of President Donald Trump and others for their roles in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Supporters say the legislation is needed to rein in the type of abuses they say Willis engaged in. RELATED The FBI’s investigation of Fulton records is a trip down memory lane “The public does not want partisan prosecutions (from) one side or the other side,” said Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, chair of the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. Willis’ office declined to comment. Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, expressed concern that statewide grand juries for election cases also could also lead to abuses. “A lot of times that can be abused, depending on who’s in power,” Jones said. “You have to be very careful with that.”

The Senate created Cowsert’s committee in 2024 to investigate Willis’ conduct of the election interference case. Willis charged Trump and 18 others with a variety of crimes in a sweeping racketeering case once thought to be the strongest of several criminal cases against Trump.