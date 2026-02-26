Politics

Politically Georgia: Trump’s State of the Union address

The podcast takes on the president’s speech and the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in coastal Georgia.
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell discuss President Donald Trump’s first formal State of the Union address since retaking the White House.

Then Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk to AJC Savannah bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer about the race to succeed Buddy Carter in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, and zoning on Sapelo Island.

