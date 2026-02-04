Politically Georgia 8 takeaways from Rick Jackson’s surprise entry into Georgia governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Rick Jackson is a Republican candidate for governor of Georgia in 2026. (Courtesy photo)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Bo Hatchett says he will narrow his artificial intelligence bill.

Democrats invoke national security law to seek a briefing on FBI raid.

Two Georgia Democrats vote with Republicans to end the partial government shutdown.

February surprise (Left to right) The 2026 Republican candidates for governor: Attorney General Chris Carr, Rick Jackson, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (AJC) A “political earthquake.” A “stunning surprise.” A “gubernatorial game changer.”

Those were just a few of the reactions to the campaign launch Tuesday of Rick Jackson, the self-made billionaire health care entrepreneur who entered the race for governor as a Republican with a pledge to spend at least $50 million of his own money.

He has already reserved more than $1 million in airtime, with plans to begin with a minute-long introductory ad this morning that outlines his core promises: aggressively deport immigrants living in the country illegally, cut Georgia’s income tax in half and freeze property taxes. “Like President Trump, I don’t owe anybody anything,” he says in the ad. “And like you, I’m sick of career politicians.” Jackson will deliver his first speech of the campaign later today at an event in Alpharetta. Here are a few takeaways: 1. A secret this big is almost impossible to keep in Georgia politics. Even some longtime Jackson allies didn’t learn of his plans until after the AJC story posted.

2. Jackson is the rare true outsider in this field. Every other major contender, on both sides of the aisle, holds or has held public office. 3. Jackson’s not just putting his money into ads. His campaign team includes Lance Trover, who worked for Doug Burgum’s 2024 presidential bid, and Austin Chambers, a longtime GOP operative. 4. Burt Jones’ cash advantage suddenly looks less daunting. The lieutenant governor has a massive war chest and hasn’t had to spend much of it. Jackson’s entry could force him to go on offense. 5. The ad war mystery isn’t going away. Jackson’s campaign denies any connection to the nearly $14 million blitz from Georgians for Integrity targeting Jones. But many top Republicans are already pointing fingers his way. 6. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr still see a path, especially if Jones and Jackson split the MAGA base. But they risk becoming also-rans if the two big spenders dominate the spotlight.

7. Georgia politics makes strange bedfellows. Jackson helped bankroll Geoff Duncan’s 2018 GOP bid for lieutenant governor. Duncan is now running as a Democrat for governor. 8. Endorsements are already rolling in. Jackson’s early backers include state Rep. Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville, and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Things to know Mayor Andre Dickens is filmed with a soccer ball following a news conference at City Hall in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! It’s budget day at the Georgia Capitol. House lawmakers are scheduled to reveal their version of the state’s amended 2026 operating budget beginning at 7 a.m. Here are three other things to know for today:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not invited to the city during the FIFA World Cup matches this summer, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

As Georgia lawmakers consider expanding the school cellphone ban to high schools, a growing body of research shows strong support for the move, the AJC’s Cassidy Alexander reports.

The Georgia Senate approved a bill that would override local government decisions to opt out of a cap on property taxes for homeowners, the AJC’s Martha Dalton reports. AI images State Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, plans to narrow his artificial intelligence bill. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State Sen. Bo Hatchett is trying to outlaw the use of artificial intelligence to undress people without their permission. But his first attempt might have gone too far. Senate Bill 398 as written would also ban people from “taking a photo of a friend and giving them bunny ears,” said Sarah Brewerton Palmer, an attorney who is president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation board of directors. That’s not what Hatchett, a Republican from Cornelia, was trying to do. His aim was to stop people from using AI to post pictures of scantily clad (or nude) people without their consent — a problem that has proliferated on X recently.

In a legislative hearing this week, Hatchett vowed to amend the bill to make its focus more narrow. “I’m going to remove the provisions that have to deal with just general use of the AI images and we’ll focus more on the sexually explicit,” he said. “That’s really the core policy that I want.” Fulton County update Democratic U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath (left) of Marietta and Rep. Nikema Williams of Atlanta recently sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) Democrats are trying everything to figure out why the FBI seized Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Their latest strategy? Invoking national security law. Federal law requires the president to keep congressional intelligence committees “fully and currently informed” about intelligence activities. It’s why many lawmakers were puzzled when photos from the Fulton County raid showed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on site.

If she is part of this investigation, there could be an intelligence aspect of the case that would require her to brief Congress. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams — all from Georgia —cited this when they wrote a letter asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to brief them about the raid. Gabbard, for her part, said no briefing was required. In a letter to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, the top ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard said the National Security Act of 1947 does not require the president to get congressional approval before launching “a significant intelligence activity.” What’s more, Gabbard said a federal judge issued the Fulton County search warrant under seal, adding she has “not seen the warrant or the evidence of probable cause.” That’s why she said her office “had no ability, authority or responsibility to inform the Committees about the search warrant ahead of its execution.” ACA drop Ken Martin is chair of the Democratic National Committee. (Allison Robbert/AP)

The deadline for Georgians to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has come and gone. Now Democrats are pointing to a drop in enrollment as proof that expired tax credits, which were designed to make the program more affordable, are forcing Georgians to drop health insurance coverage altogether. According to new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, roughly 200,000 Georgians who had ACA plans last year have dropped their coverage, a 14% decline. That happened as expiring tax credits meant a jump in premiums for most enrollees. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin highlighted the drop and blamed Republicans for letting the tax credits expire. “While tens of thousands of Georgians lose their health care due to Republican inaction and indifference, Democrats are fighting back to fix this affordability emergency,” Martin said. “It’s time for Republicans to grow a backbone and stop raising costs on people in Georgia.” Under the Gold Dome People took turns operating a F-35 simulator at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Adam Beam/AJC)

3 p.m.: House Industry and Labor Committee meets to discuss House Bill 574, which says workers compensation would not apply to employees of an employer covered by the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. Message sent Nels S.D. Peterson is the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The Georgia Supreme Court has twice declined to strike down a Georgia law that has put some companies on the hook for paying civil court judgments against their employees. But it’s not because they thought it was fair. In the most recent case, a woman won a $500,000 sexual harassment judgment against an Atlanta actor and comedian. The actor couldn’t pay the judgment, so the woman sought to garnish some of the actor’s wages from NBCUniversal, which had employed the actor in the past.

Today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast we discuss what's next in Fulton County after last week's FBI raid on an election warehouse. Then, we break down Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's comments about the raid and what it means for Georgia's race for governor.

The House will vote on a bill that would prohibit the District of Columbia from opting out of income tax cuts approved by Congress as other states have done.

The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations.

Shutdown ends House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke to reporters on Tuesday in Washington ahead of a procedural vote to end the partial government shutdown. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) The U.S. House voted Tuesday to end the partial government shutdown by passing five full-year appropriations bills and two-weeks of funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Twenty-one Democrats voted in favor of the bill, including Georgia U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop and David Scott. Democrats who supported the bill say the temporary funding for DHS gives them time to negotiate a long-term proposal that reins in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after agents killed two American citizens in Minnesota. But the vast majority of Democrats said they couldn’t stomach approving even temporary ICE funding. Twenty-one Republicans voted against the measure, mainly because they were upset that negotiators declined to insert language creating national voter registration standards that critics say could make it harder to cast a ballot. All eight of Georgia’s House Republicans voted for the funding bill. Among those celebrating its passage was U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who was able to add in language he has long championed to place limits on pharmacy benefits managers. Carter was in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon to witness Trump sign the bill into law.