‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: What’s next in Fulton County?

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk continued reactions from Fulton County raid.
An FBI agent looks outside a window from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
An FBI agent looks outside a window from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior political reporter Greg Bluestein is joined by columnist Patricia Murphy on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, as the pair discusses what’s next after last week’s FBI raid on a Fulton County election warehouse.

Murphy and Bluestein discuss the possibility of criminal charges and whether President Donald Trump’s allies will try to take over the county’s elections.

Then the duo talks about Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger breaking his silence about the raid. Raffensperger is a Republican candidate for Georgia governor.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment.

You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com. Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify.

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

