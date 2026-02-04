‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: What’s next in Fulton County?

An FBI agent looks outside a window from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior political reporter Greg Bluestein is joined by columnist Patricia Murphy on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, as the pair discusses what’s next after last week’s FBI raid on a Fulton County election warehouse.

Murphy and Bluestein discuss the possibility of criminal charges and whether President Donald Trump’s allies will try to take over the county’s elections.