Georgians deserve lower insurance costs. 2025 reforms aren’t cutting it.

Attendees listen to Insurance Commissioner John King speaking during a town hall on tort reform at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. He discussed Gov. Brian Kemp’s legislation to overhaul the civil litigation process. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

‘Tort reform’ assumes that if insurance companies spend less on court cases, they will automatically charge you less. That’s not how it works.

‘Tort reform’ assumes that if insurance companies spend less on court cases, they will automatically charge you less. That’s not how it works.

It’s no secret that our bills are becoming more expensive, and insurance is taking more of families’ budgets while offering less protection in return.

Instead of actually fighting to lower your costs and hold your insurance company accountable, Insurance Commissioner John King wants you to believe that last year’s lawsuit reforms are already “paying off.”

It’s a convenient story to tell in an election year, but it’s not grounded in reality.

Georgia’s “reforms” have not been around long enough to know if it has lowered premium costs for families. And there is no guarantee that insurance companies will actually pass the savings they receive back to you.

That’s the problem with the commissioner’s argument: It assumes that if insurance companies spend less on court cases, they will automatically charge you less. That’s not how it works. If no one is requiring them to fix how they’ve operated for years, they have no incentive to change.