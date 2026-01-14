Politics Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative In the first glimpse of his 2026 agenda, the Georgia governor plans to beef up I-75 express lanes and Ga. 316. Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. He followed that up by speaking at the Georgia Chamber’s annual “Eggs & Issues” breakfast Wednesday, Jan. 14. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a sweeping infrastructure proposal Wednesday anchored by multibillion-dollar improvements to some of Georgia’s most congested highways, new rural roadwork and a $50 million initiative addressing homelessness. Kemp revealed the plan at the Georgia Chamber’s annual “Eggs & Issues” breakfast, telling business leaders and state lawmakers his budget plan would devote $1.8 billion to ease one of Georgia’s most clogged corridors — I-75 South in Henry County — by building dedicated express lanes in both directions. Currently, the corridor has only a single 12-mile reversible express lane.

The proposal also includes $200 million to continue upgrades along Ga. 316, the perpetually busy route linking metro Atlanta to Kemp’s hometown of Athens. The funding would help convert intersections into interchanges and build more overpasses. “It shouldn’t take you a full afternoon to get from Athens to Atlanta, or vice versa,” he said. It was the first glimpse of the Republican governor’s 2026 agenda, which he has kept as a closely guarded secret ahead of his final legislative session in office. The new projects would be funded in the amended budget for this fiscal year, though it must clear the General Assembly, where lawmakers will press their own priorities. The governor unveiled the spending blueprint before an audience of more than 1,000 attendees gathered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kemp has directed state agencies to prepare for tight budgets as Georgia braces for the impact of federal spending cuts, though he’s also been reluctant to dig deep into a nearly $15 billion surplus.

Reversible toll lanes on I-75. (JOHN SPINK/AJC 2020) Nearly 200,000 vehicles travel the I-75 corridor each day, including a surge of freight traffic that has clogged the highway’s lanes and fueled chronic bottlenecks. State transportation officials estimate the added lanes could allow up to 70% more vehicles to pass through the corridor during peak commuting hours, Kemp said. “That’s a great return on investment for our state,” he said. Beyond major highways, Kemp said the state would again set aside $250 million for a local road projects and another $100 million for strengthening rural bridges.