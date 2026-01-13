Politics On his last day in Senate, Colton Moore’s gun bill advances to governor Controversial state senator is running for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional seat in northwest Georgia. State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, speaks on SB 163, a gun bill he sponsored, in the Senate on March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The state Senate gave a northwest Georgia senator the parting gift of allowing him to pass his first bill on his final day in the Legislature. State Sen. Colton Moore, a Trenton Republican, filed paperwork Tuesday to run in a special election to fill the congressional seat recently vacated by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. State law requires Moore to step down from the Senate once he qualified to run for Congress.

Moore’s bill targets local laws — like one adopted in Savannah — that penalize people who leave weapons in unlocked cars. Under his measure, those charged under such a local gun ordinance could sue the city that passed it. RELATED 2025: Georgia state senator pushes for arrest of House lawyer Moore has contended the Savannah ordinance was created illegally, and last November a judge agreed. Judge Joe Huffman of the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County invalidated the storage ordinance after a Savannah resident sued. Attorney General Chris Carr has also expressed doubts about the legality of the ordinance. The law is on hold while Savannah appeals Huffman’s decision. The Senate passed Senate Bill 204 in a 32-21 vote along party lines and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for final approval. Kemp has not indicated whether he will sign the bill.

Moore called the bill the “most pro-gun piece of legislation that I’ve seen passed out since I’ve been a member of the Senate.” Moore joined the Senate in 2022. He previously served one term in the House.