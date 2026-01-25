Politics

Democrats’ outrage over Minneapolis killing raises likelihood of shutdown

Georgia senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock are among Democrats who say they will oppose government funding legislation.
A sign for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, is displayed during a vigil Saturday night in Minneapolis. (Adam Gray/AP)
Democrats, and even some Republicans, are criticizing the latest officer-involved shooting during immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, the second such death in 17 days.

Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both announced they will oppose a government funding package unless money for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is removed.

“This is a defining moment for our nation,” Warnock said in a statement hours after the shooting. “A moment for moral courage. We must stand together and say no.”

Ossoff on Sunday afternoon announced that he also will vote against ICE funding as part of a funding “minibus” bill that includes agencies within the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services, among others.

“A growing number of Americans have been assaulted or killed,“ Ossoff said in a statement. ”This cannot be America. Democrats and Republicans alike must act to stop this spiraling chaos and protect our Constitutional rights.”

Because 60 votes are needed to advance most legislation, several Democrats need to vote with Republicans to pass government funding legislation ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline.

If Democrats unite in their opposition, agencies will shutter temporarily and thousands of employees whose duties are deemed essential will work without pay.

Even some Republicans have addressed concerns about Saturday’s killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who was protesting the immigration crackdowns. Several GOP members of Congress have called for an independent investigation and criticized statements from White House officials that faulted Pretti for legally carrying a gun during the protest.

The NRA released a statement saying the Second Amendment protected Pretti’s actions as they appear on video footage of the incident. Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a lengthy statement that Republicans would have defended Pretti if his cause was defending Trump instead of protesting ICE.

“There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing,” she said.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

