Politics Democrats’ outrage over Minneapolis killing raises likelihood of shutdown Georgia senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock are among Democrats who say they will oppose government funding legislation. A sign for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, is displayed during a vigil Saturday night in Minneapolis. (Adam Gray/AP)

Democrats, and even some Republicans, are criticizing the latest officer-involved shooting during immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, the second such death in 17 days. Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both announced they will oppose a government funding package unless money for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is removed.

RELATED Atlanta protest demands ICE withdrawal amid mass demonstration in Twin Cities “This is a defining moment for our nation,” Warnock said in a statement hours after the shooting. “A moment for moral courage. We must stand together and say no.” Ossoff on Sunday afternoon announced that he also will vote against ICE funding as part of a funding “minibus” bill that includes agencies within the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services, among others. “A growing number of Americans have been assaulted or killed,“ Ossoff said in a statement. ”This cannot be America. Democrats and Republicans alike must act to stop this spiraling chaos and protect our Constitutional rights.” Because 60 votes are needed to advance most legislation, several Democrats need to vote with Republicans to pass government funding legislation ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline.

If Democrats unite in their opposition, agencies will shutter temporarily and thousands of employees whose duties are deemed essential will work without pay.