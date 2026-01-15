Politically Georgia Endorsements show Trump’s impact on both sides of Georgia’s governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. President Donald Trump (background) has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the governor's race in Georgia. (TNS)

Trump effect Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves picked up a key endorsement today. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A pair of endorsements shows just how central President Donald Trump will be to Georgia’s 2026 race for governor. Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates endorsed Democrat Jason Esteves this morning, saying the job demands strong leadership against “Trump’s destructive agenda.” Yates earned national fame in 2017 after she was fired by Trump after 10 days in his administration for refusing to defend his travel ban. She has made just two major political endorsements — Joe Biden in 2020 and now Esteves.

“With so much at stake, I trust Jason to serve with integrity and honor as Georgia’s next governor,” she said.

On the other end of the political spectrum, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones picked up backing from Turning Point Action, the activist network founded by the late Charlie Kirk that seeks to engage young voters. Jones has already drawn Trump’s endorsement, and his embrace of MAGA policies helped lock down the group’s support. “The next generation of America-First conservatives is standing with us, fighting for Georgia’s future,” Jones posted on X. Things to know U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is up for reelection this year. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Good morning! We’re 54 days away from the special election to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. We’re 124 days away from the primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races. Here are three other things to know for today:

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection campaign raised more than $9.9 million in the final three months of 2025, leaving him with $25 million in his account, Greg Bluestein reports.

$25 million in his account, Greg Bluestein reports. Twenty-two candidates, including 17 Republicans, qualified for the March 10 special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress, Tia Mitchell reports.

State regulators have ordered nearly two dozen health insurance companies to pay fines totaling $25 million for breaking state laws requiring them to cover mental health claims the same way they cover physical health, Michelle Baruchman reports. Hold on State Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, is running for a seat in Congress. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) When Colton Moore qualified to run for Congress on Tuesday, he immediately gave up his seat in the state Senate in accordance with state law. That prompted state Rep. Houston Gaines to briefly panic. Gaines, a Republican from Athens, is also running for Congress (but a different seat). Gaines will qualify for that seat in March, which is in the middle of the state legislative session. Does that mean he will be kicked out of the state House? No. Because the timing of the two races is different.

Article II, section 2, paragraph V of the state Constitution says elected officials running for another office must vacate their seats only if the term of their new office begins more than 30 days before the term of their current office ends. Moore is running in a special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. If elected, the term of his new office would start in March or April, depending on whether a runoff race is needed. His term in the state Senate would end on Dec. 31. That’s more than a 30 day difference, so he had to leave. Gaines is running to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who is not seeking reelection because he’s running for the U.S. Senate. If elected in November, Gaines’ term in Congress would begin in January 2027. His term in the state House would end on Dec. 31. That’s less than a 30-day difference, so he can stay. This issue doesn’t come up much in the state Legislature, since all House and Senate members serve two-year terms. One more time? House Appropriations Chair Matt Hatchett says his sports betting bill is so last year. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

When Marcus Wiedower resigned from the state House of Representatives in October, the big question among lawmakers was who would take on the role of sports betting champion. We still don’t have that answer — although we do have a bill. House Bill 910 would legalize sports betting in the state and put the Georgia Lottery Corporation in charge of regulating it. It’s now the eighth year in a row a bill has been introduced to legalize sports betting in Georgia. It’s sponsored by state Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, the chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The bill popped up on a lot of people’s radars because it got a second reading in the House on Monday, the first day of the legislative session. But Hatchett said he actually filed it at the end of last year’s session. Hatchett told us the bill is “not on my mind at all.” “Let me get back to you,” he said. “All that’s on my mind right now is the budget.”

Hatchett will preside over marathon budget hearings beginning next week. Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to reveal his budget proposal during today’s State of the State address. Speed limits Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at the Georgia Chamber's annual Eggs & Issues breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Election years bring out the best crowd pleasing bills in the state Legislature. We might have found one of this year’s favorites. House Bill 809 would raise the minimum speed limit on Georgia’s highways and interstates to 50 miles per hour up from 40 miles per hour. Lawmakers have raised the maximum speed limit a few times. It’s now at 70 miles per hour. But the 40-miles-per-hour minimum has remain untouched.

State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, saw an opportunity to appeal to any driver who has ever been trapped behind a slow-moving car. Carson tells us his bill has the backing of several law enforcement groups, giving it some momentum heading into the session. The minimum speed limit likely won’t help relieve traffic congestion. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday proposed building express lanes in both directions in I-75 in Henry County to do that. But you’ll have to wait awhile. We’re told the project won’t start until 2029 at the earliest and will take about six years to complete. Listen up State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss the early tone of Georgia’s legislative session, including the scene at the Georgia Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues breakfast. Then, Georgia Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte joins the show to talk about his priorities for the session and the unusually high number of state lawmakers running for higher office. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Under the Gold Dome The top of the Capitol building in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) It’s day four of the legislative session. Some of today’s happenings: 8 a.m.: Various lawmakers host Keeping Georgia Wild Day at the Capitol.

8 a.m.: House Natural Resources and Environment Committee meets to discuss House Resolution 1008, which would ratify amendments to a certain comprehensive statewide water management plan.

10 a.m.: House and Senate convene.

11 a.m.: Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his annual State of the State address.

1 p.m.: House Ways and Means Committee meets to discuss the 2025 Tax Incentive Evaluations.

1 p.m.: Winning artwork from the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites High School Art Contest is displayed on the South wing steps of the Capitol.

Politics and religion U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) spoke with former NBA player Matt Barnes at an event hosted by YouTube on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo) U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was interviewed by former NBA player Matt Barnes on Wednesday during an event hosted by YouTube. The video will post on Monday to help the video-sharing site celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During their chat, Barnes asked Warnock about his political activities in Washington and how they intersect with his other job as senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. At one point, Barnes asked Warnock to respond to remarks by Vice President JD Vance that characterized America as a “Christian nation” during a Turning Point USA conference. Warnock said Republicans aren’t acting like it as they cut access to health care and target immigrants. “The biggest adversary to Christian faith is people who speak in the name of Christianity but continue to behave in ways and support policies that are decidedly anti-Christian,” Warnock said to applause. “And so, I’ll be taking my cues from what Jesus said.”

Today in Washington President Donald Trump drew laughs at the White House on Wednesday. (Alex Brandon/AP) Happenings: President Donald Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Then he’ll host a celebration for the 2025 Stanley Cup champions — the Florida Panthers — at the White House.

The House will vote on a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, that requires people managing retirement savings accounts to prioritize maximizing returns and not making political or social impacts.

