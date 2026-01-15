Ossoff opens 2026 with $25M war chest in high-stakes reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during his "Rally For Our Republic" event inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. He’s raised far more campaign cash over the last five years than any other member of Congress on the ballot in 2026. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC 2025)

First-term Democrat builds financial edge in race that could help decide Senate control.

The Democrat said Thursday he raised $9.9 million in the final three months of 2025, with 99% of donations under $200.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is kicking off 2026 with a campaign account topping $25 million.

The haul is expected to rank among the largest in the nation this quarter, as Ossoff continues to tap the grassroots network that powered his 2021 Senate runoff victory.

Ossoff is the only Democratic Senate incumbent on the midterm ballot in a state carried by President Donald Trump in 2024, and his race is one of a handful that could decide control of the chamber.

But senior Republicans are increasingly uneasy about their chances of flipping the seat amid fractures over Trump and an unsettled GOP field.

His top Republican rivals — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley — have yet to report their latest fundraising totals.