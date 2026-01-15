Ossoff opens 2026 with $25M war chest in high-stakes reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is kicking off 2026 with a campaign account topping $25 million.
The Democrat said Thursday he raised $9.9 million in the final three months of 2025, with 99% of donations under $200.
The haul is expected to rank among the largest in the nation this quarter, as Ossoff continues to tap the grassroots network that powered his 2021 Senate runoff victory.
Ossoff is the only Democratic Senate incumbent on the midterm ballot in a state carried by President Donald Trump in 2024, and his race is one of a handful that could decide control of the chamber.
But senior Republicans are increasingly uneasy about their chances of flipping the seat amid fractures over Trump and an unsettled GOP field.
His top Republican rivals — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley — have yet to report their latest fundraising totals.
But through last September, Collins and Dooley each raised about $2 million, while Carter reported roughly $1 million and lent his campaign another $2 million.
Ossoff, meanwhile, has ramped up the prodigious fundraising that first vaulted him onto the national stage during his 2017 special election bid for a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.
He’s raised far more campaign cash over the last five years than any other member of Congress on the ballot in 2026, according to federal financial records. And he raised roughly $43 million in 2025 alone.
The average donation to Ossoff’s campaign in the fourth quarter was $37 from more than 303,000 donations, according to his aides.
His campaign also said Ossoff helped raise roughly $800,000 for the Democratic Party of Georgia after he helped to engineer a leadership shake-up that installed Charlie Bailey as party chair.