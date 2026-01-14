Politics Who qualified for special election to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat? 22 candidates qualified for March 10 special election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Marjorie Taylor Greene — pictured arriving at a news conference in November — resigned as a U.S. representative, and 22 candidates will face off in a special election to fill her seat March 10. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff April 7. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

A total of 22 candidates, including 17 Republicans, have qualified for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meeting the paperwork and filing fee deadline of 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is no primary in the race, so all candidates will appear on the March 10 ballot together. If none of them receives a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff April 7.

RELATED Politically Georgia: Secret testimony reveals Georgia Republicans’ private rebukes of Trump The 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia is heavily Republican, and a member of that party is likely to win the seat. Here is the complete list of qualified candidates: Republicans Star Black: The former employee of the Federal Emergency Management Administration had already planned to run against Greene as a more establishment GOP alternative. Beau Brown: A risk engineer from the Silver Creek community south of Rome is running as an outsider “with a heart for public service as the Founders intended it.”

James Marty Brown: A retired firefighter-paramedic in Whitfield County, he now owns a small business in the boating industry.

Reagan Box: A resident of Rome, she is a traveling equestrian and rancher. Jared Craig: He is a Coweta County attorney who said his campaign will be focused on election integrity, border security and energy independence. Eric Cunningham: An executive for Pinsly Railroad Company, he lives in Paulding County and is running a campaign focused on his background in business and his Christian faith. Clayton Fuller: The district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit was rumored to be the top recruit as President Donald Trump looked for someone to run against Greene. He ran unsuccessfully in 2020, coming in a distant fourth in the GOP primary that Greene ultimately won. Tom Gray: The senior pastor of Mars Hill Community Church in Powder Springs, he has also served as a professor at Kennesaw State University.

RELATED Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative Larry Hilley: Self-employed. Lives in Catoosa County. Christian Hurd: The 10th-generation Georgian and U.S. Marine Corps veteran was born and raised in the 14th District. He describes himself as an “America First conservative” and is running for office for the first time. Trey Kelly: The former Fulton GOP chair and works in finance. Nicky Lama: The Dalton city commissioner is a real estate developer by trade. Colton Moore: The former state senator from Trenton has made enemies even among fellow Republicans, leading to his ouster from the Senate GOP caucus.

Brian Stover: The former Paulding county commissioner owns a waste management company and plans to self-fund his campaign. Megahn Strickland: A Marietta travel consultant. James Tully: Serves as the senior field representative in Greene’s district office and is also the Georgia Republican Party chairman in the 14th District. Jennifer “Jenna” Turnipseed: The U.S. Army veteran now helps run Chickamauga Creek Farms and is a high school JROTC instructor. Democrats Jim Davis: A Floyd county resident who identifies himself as a political writer and retired business owner.