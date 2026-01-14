Politics

Who qualified for special election to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat?

22 candidates qualified for March 10 special election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Marjorie Taylor Greene — pictured arriving at a news conference in November — resigned as a U.S. representative, and 22 candidates will face off in a special election to fill her seat March 10. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff April 7. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Marjorie Taylor Greene — pictured arriving at a news conference in November — resigned as a U.S. representative, and 22 candidates will face off in a special election to fill her seat March 10. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff April 7. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
By
1 hour ago

A total of 22 candidates, including 17 Republicans, have qualified for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meeting the paperwork and filing fee deadline of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no primary in the race, so all candidates will appear on the March 10 ballot together. If none of them receives a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff April 7.

RELATED
Politically Georgia: Secret testimony reveals Georgia Republicans’ private rebukes of Trump

The 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia is heavily Republican, and a member of that party is likely to win the seat.

Here is the complete list of qualified candidates:

Republicans

Star Black: The former employee of the Federal Emergency Management Administration had already planned to run against Greene as a more establishment GOP alternative.

Beau Brown: A risk engineer from the Silver Creek community south of Rome is running as an outsider “with a heart for public service as the Founders intended it.”

James Marty Brown: A retired firefighter-paramedic in Whitfield County, he now owns a small business in the boating industry.

Reagan Box: A resident of Rome, she is a traveling equestrian and rancher.

Jared Craig: He is a Coweta County attorney who said his campaign will be focused on election integrity, border security and energy independence.

Eric Cunningham: An executive for Pinsly Railroad Company, he lives in Paulding County and is running a campaign focused on his background in business and his Christian faith.

Clayton Fuller: The district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit was rumored to be the top recruit as President Donald Trump looked for someone to run against Greene. He ran unsuccessfully in 2020, coming in a distant fourth in the GOP primary that Greene ultimately won.

Tom Gray: The senior pastor of Mars Hill Community Church in Powder Springs, he has also served as a professor at Kennesaw State University.

RELATED
Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

Larry Hilley: Self-employed. Lives in Catoosa County.

Christian Hurd: The 10th-generation Georgian and U.S. Marine Corps veteran was born and raised in the 14th District. He describes himself as an “America First conservative” and is running for office for the first time.

Trey Kelly: The former Fulton GOP chair and works in finance.

Nicky Lama: The Dalton city commissioner is a real estate developer by trade.

Colton Moore: The former state senator from Trenton has made enemies even among fellow Republicans, leading to his ouster from the Senate GOP caucus.

Brian Stover: The former Paulding county commissioner owns a waste management company and plans to self-fund his campaign.

Megahn Strickland: A Marietta travel consultant.

James Tully: Serves as the senior field representative in Greene’s district office and is also the Georgia Republican Party chairman in the 14th District.

Jennifer “Jenna” Turnipseed: The U.S. Army veteran now helps run Chickamauga Creek Farms and is a high school JROTC instructor.

Democrats

Jim Davis: A Floyd county resident who identifies himself as a political writer and retired business owner.

RELATED
ICE shooting in Minnesota echoes in Georgia Capitol

Shawn Harris: The retired U.S. Army brigadier general ran against Greene in 2024, winning nearly 135,000 votes — the best showing for a Democrat since the district was created in 2010.

Jonathan Hobbs: A Dallas resident who says he is a registered patent practitioner.

Libertarian

Andrew Underwood: Underwood, who lives in Rome, is the Libertarian Party’s official nominee for this election. He is running on an affordability message, particularly on health care.

Independent

Rob “Rush” Ruszkowski: A Dade County electric bicycle retailer, he said he will model his campaign in the spirit of Greene’s populist message.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

More Stories

The Latest

Officials outline agendas in annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE

Youngest Georgia lawmaker joins the General Assembly

ICE shooting in Minnesota echoes in Georgia Capitol

Keep Reading

22 candidates enter Georgia race to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress

49m ago

Seth Clark of Macon becomes 2nd Democrat to enter Georgia's lieutenant governor race

Former Macon-Bibb commissioner launches lieutenant governor campaign

Featured

Officials outline agendas in annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction

Metro Atlanta homebuyers are backing out of contracts. Here’s why.