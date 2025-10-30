News

Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown

Air traffic controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they’re being pushed to the brink as the government shutdown stretches on. Working without pay, some are picking up side gigs with Uber or DoorDash to make ends meet even as they help manage the world’s busiest airspace. Experts warn morale and safety could suffer if the shutdown continues.

1:47
AJC | 17 minutes ago

Why Atlanta airport security lines are so long right now

Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet

Atlanta airport security lines long again amid government shutdown

Today's Video Headlines

ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

15m ago

Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown

17m ago

Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home

How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot

More Videos

Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?

AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever

Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence

Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture

For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide

In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.