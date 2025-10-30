Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown
Air traffic controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they’re being pushed to the brink as the government shutdown stretches on. Working without pay, some are picking up side gigs with Uber or DoorDash to make ends meet even as they help manage the world’s busiest airspace. Experts warn morale and safety could suffer if the shutdown continues.
Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?
Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence
Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.
Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture
Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide
In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.