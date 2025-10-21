TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

The Atlanta airport advised travelers to allow extra time before their flights. Estimated security wait times are available online.
Security lines were longer than normal at times Sunday and Monday, according to TSA and airport officials — though lines appeared to remain largely stable Tuesday morning, typically a less busy day.
If the shutdown continues, Atlanta’s 1,200 TSA officers and other essential federal workers are set to receive zero dollars for their required working hours in their next paycheck.
That also includes the region’s air traffic controllers, though Atlanta’s system remained adequately staffed Tuesday, Dan McCabe, Southern regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“We kindly ask for the public’s patience and understanding as our officers are forced to work unpaid at this time,” TSA’s statement read.
“Despite this challenge, TSA will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people.”
