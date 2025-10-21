Business

TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

‘We kindly ask for the public’s patience and understanding as our officers are forced to work unpaid at this time,’ a spokesperson said.
Airport customer service employee Ebou John (center left) helps a traveler with directions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in May 2024. (John Spink/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

As the government shutdown stretches into Day 21, airport security delays could get worse, a Transportation Security Administration spokesperson confirmed.

TSA lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stretched longer than normal earlier this week because of personnel shortages among officers working without pay during the shutdown.

“While the vast majority of our nationwide operations remain minimally impacted by the government shutdown, occasional delays are to be expected,” TSA said in a written statement.

“The longer the shutdown goes on, the more severe the impact on our TSA workforce who have expenses they must pay for, making it harder to show up for work when not being paid.”

Atlanta spared from air traffic control-related delays thus far

The Atlanta airport advised travelers to allow extra time before their flights. Estimated security wait times are available online.

Security lines were longer than normal at times Sunday and Monday, according to TSA and airport officials — though lines appeared to remain largely stable Tuesday morning, typically a less busy day.

If the shutdown continues, Atlanta’s 1,200 TSA officers and other essential federal workers are set to receive zero dollars for their required working hours in their next paycheck.

That also includes the region’s air traffic controllers, though Atlanta’s system remained adequately staffed Tuesday, Dan McCabe, Southern regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We kindly ask for the public’s patience and understanding as our officers are forced to work unpaid at this time,” TSA’s statement read.

“Despite this challenge, TSA will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people.”

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

