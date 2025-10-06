Brandon Beach’s plan to put Donald Trump on $1 coin raises legal questions

At times, it seems like President Donald Trump’s political appointees are competing to see who can produce the most ardent display of loyalty. By that standard, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach — a former Georgia state senator — just played his “Trump” card.

Beach caused a stir last week when he confirmed the U.S. Treasury has plans to put Trump’s likeness on a $1 coin commemorating America’s 250th birthday.

But the announcement immediately prompted flood of amateur legal analysis, with commentators noting federal law prohibits the coin from displaying a “head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead.”

A lawsuit seems inevitable if the plans go forward. The law in question — known as the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 — says the ban on portraits of any person only applies to “the reverse side of any coin” authorized by the law. That means the government can argue the portrait of Trump is on the front side of the coin, thus making it legal. But other federal laws could pose a problem. A law dating back to 1866 says “only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities.” In this case, the word “currency” could be crucial. Currency is produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, while coins are produced by the U.S. Mint, which Beach oversees.

A Treasury spokesperson noted the designs Beach shared are a “first draft,” saying they reflect “the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”

Things to know

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Good morning! It’s day seven of the federal government shutdown. The U.S. House is out all week. The U.S. Senate last night again failed to approve a bill to reopen the government. Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other.

Here are three other things to know for today:

Today is the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, while 251 others were abducted. Israel’s counteroffensive has killed about 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The conflict is shaping Georgia’s key statewide races, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports.

251 others were abducted. Israel’s counteroffensive has killed about 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The conflict is shaping Georgia’s key statewide races, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports. Attorney General Chris Carr is embracing many of President Donald Trump’s policies. But he’s not afraid to draw lines, Greg Bluestein reports.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes, a Republican, says she is working to modernize the department as she faces a growing field of Democrats in next year’s election, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

More time

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The head of the state agency assigned with picking a new prosecutor for the Fulton County election interference case is asking for more time to make a decision.

Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee for at least 90 days to decide. McAfee had said he would dismiss the case entirely if the council doesn’t name a new prosecutor within two weeks. Skandalakis said he still hasn’t received the case file from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was recently stripped of the high-profile prosecution by a panel of state judges because of a conflict of interest.

Without that file, Skandalakis said in a court filing that he “cannot intelligently answer questions of anyone requested to take the appointment or to do his own diligence in finding a prosecutor who is not encumbered by a significant appearance of impropriety.”

As our colleague Tamar Hallerman reported last month, Skandalakis likely won’t find many takers as he searches for a new prosecutor to replace Willis. The case involves more than a dozen defendants, including President Donald Trump. Among the complicating factors: political risks, safety concerns, a roster of 15 high-profile defendants, a host of complex legal issues and no additional budget.

Skandalakis, a veteran Republican prosecutor highly respected by attorneys across the political spectrum, could pick a DA from anywhere in the state, a staff attorney from his organization or even an outside attorney to oversee the case. Or he could name himself to the role, as many close allies expect he will do.

Campaign watch

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Jim Kingston’s campaign for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District said it raised more than $400,000 in the third quarter, leaving the campaign with more than $1.1 million cash on hand.

Kingston, the son of former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, is running for his father’s old seat. The current occupant, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, is running for Senate next year.

The race has attracted at least a dozen candidates so far, including veteran Chatham County Commissioner Pat Farrell and former 1st Congressional District GOP Chair Kandiss Taylor.

A memo from Kevin Jackson, Kingston’s campaign manager, boasts that “this race is not competitive, and we are building the kind of foundation that will carry Jim through May and into November.”

Voters will have the last word. The Republican primary is scheduled for May 19.

Wait, there’s more

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Republican state Rep. Houston Gaines raised $1.3 million in two months for an open northeast Georgia U.S. House seat. He’ll report $1.2 million in cash on hand for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District race.

Gaines is the GOP front-runner to succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who is running for Senate. His campaign said nearly all of the donations came from Georgians.

Trump effect

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

In poll after poll, Georgia voters reliably put jobs and the economy first. But President Donald Trump may have changed that equation among Democrats.

A new Frederick Polls survey found that 53% of Democratic voters said “standing up to Trump/MAGA followers” as the most important issue in the race for governor. The economy and access to health care tied for a distant second, each drawing around 14% each.

The poll, commissioned by the Center for Strong Public Schools, also found former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leading the Democratic primary field with 43% support.

She’s followed by former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond at 25%, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan at 17% and former state Sen. Jason Esteves at 10%.

Two-year mark

Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP

On the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the Senate GOP’s campaign arm is taking aim at Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff for his votes on failed measures to limit U.S. arms sales to Israel.

“Georgia’s Jewish community has rightly criticized Jon Ossoff for pandering to dangerous pro-Hamas leftists in the Democrat Party and obstructing President Trump’s ability to work with Israel to defeat Hamas terrorists,” said Nick Puglia of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which considers Ossoff one of the most vulnerable Democrats on the midterm ballot.

Ahead of the two-year mark, Ossoff delivered a somber message describing it as a “day of unspeakable cruelty and atrocities.” He said he was thinking of the victims and the families of the roughly 20 hostages still held captive.

“Let’s ensure that they continue to hear our voices demanding their release, demanding an end to bloodshed and violence, praying for peace in the Holy Land and around the world,” said Ossoff, the first Jewish U.S. senator in Georgia history.

Shutdown politics

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

All nine Republicans in Georgia’s U.S. House delegation sent a letter to U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Monday urging them to support the GOP plan to reopen the federal government.

“The refusal to vote for such commonsense legislation and instead hold Georgia residents hostage is contrary to the very positions that you have claimed for the past four years,” the letter said.

Both Democrats continue to back a rival proposal that would also extend health insurance subsidies scheduled to expire at the end of this year. Both bills have failed in multiple votes because they don’t have the bipartisan support needed to overcome a Senate filibuster.

Listen up

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Attorney General Chris Carr joins the show show to talk about his campaign for governor, his record on public safety and economic growth, and how he plans to stand out in a crowded Republican primary. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.comor give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Today in Washington

The Senate is in session and could vote on a bloc of nominations that includes Herschel Walker as ambassador to the Bahamas and Bill White as ambassador to Belgium.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will answer questions about Department of Justice investigations during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Shoutouts

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Today’s birthdays:

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee.

Elena Radding, communications director for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Transition:

Former state Rep. Calvin Smyre has joined Dogwood Public Affairs as a senior adviser. The new firm, launched by public policy veterans Dan Baskerville, Elmer Stancil and Robert Sills, will focus on government relations, strategic communications and economic development across state and local government.

Milestone:

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock over the weekend celebrated his 20th anniversary as senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. He is only the church’s fifth senior minister in its 139 years of existence.

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo