“We’re always excited when our members embark upon a new opportunity, and the level of our bench speaks to the quality of people,” she said. “I think all of them will do well.”

It may also help ease Democrats’ minds that each of the members leaving the House to run elsewhere come from districts with a strong Democratic voting base.

Clark was reelected in her Lilburn district with almost 54% of the vote, and Romman earned another term in her Duluth district with almost 59% of the vote. While Miller and Jackson did not have opponents last year, precincts in their districts strongly supported former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid.

Although incumbency is an advantage, presidential party preference is a strong indicator of how a down-ballot candidate may perform.

Heading into 2026, Democrats plan to hold on to those solidly blue seats while picking off weaker Republican districts. If they can do that, winning the House isn’t the pipe dream it once seemed.

It takes 91 seats in the 180-member chamber to hold the majority. Democrats, who last held the majority more than two decades ago, have 80 seats, and Republicans have 100.

In 2018, President Donald Trump’s first midterm election, Georgia Democrats gained 11 seats in the House. A similar showing next year would allow them to take control of the chamber.

For Republicans, their carefully drawn maps may protect most of their seats, and changing demographics across the state may not necessarily benefit Democrats.

More members may soon peel off for other campaigns. So far, the Democratic field is still wide open for secretary of state, commissioner of labor, state schools superintendent and insurance commissioner.

It’s early, but Republicans have already started campaigning for these seats in 2026.

This election cycle reminds Democratic strategist Tré Easton of 2006, when most of the attention, he said, was paid to the governor’s race and the rest of the ballot was an afterthought.

“It gave way to the Republican Party cementing their power over Georgia. I’m seeing echoes of that (now),” he said. “There’s a bit of concern about whether or not there is the infrastructure to actually lift a full (Democratic) ticket across the finish line.”

Republicans, he added, have a deeper bench waiting in the wings for down-ballot races.

However, some House Democrats seeking other elective office may end up dropping out before the qualifying deadline in March and run again for their state House seat.

Miller, who also serves as the chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, said she will help ensure she has a strong successor.

State Rep. Inga Willis, who is supporting Miller’s run, said Democrats need strong candidates to run for all statewide offices to get their agenda through.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. We have to keep going,” she said.