If you are on social media, you may have already viewed your friends’ back-to-school photos and discussed the annual question: Why does the K-12 school year in Georgia start so early?

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Martha Dalton tackle this question on Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Dalton, a longtime education reporter, said there are multiple answers to the question. Factors include testing, balancing breaks and local district control.

Richmond County schools, which includes Augusta, are a great example of local control, she said.

“They want spring break every year to be during the week that the Masters is played, and they don’t want the state or anyone else telling them when they have to have spring break,” Dalton said.

