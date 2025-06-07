DALTON – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used a prominent speech Saturday before hundreds of delegates at the Georgia GOP convention to criticize the Republican-controlled state Legislature and highlight state-based issues.
It was another sign the Rome Republican, who earlier this year passed on a Senate bid, is considering a run to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp in a GOP primary likely dominated by Donald Trump supporters.
Attorney General Chris Carr launched his campaign in November, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is preparing to enter this summer on a pro-Trump platform. But Greene could capitalize on the vacuum, potentially making it harder for the president to take sides in the race.
Democrats are already seizing on the possibility. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Sen. Jason Esteves, the two most prominent Democrats in the race, have raised Greene’s possible candidacy to jolt donors and energize the party’s base.
Greene spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her next political step, making clear that a bid for governor is on her radar.
She also criticized Carr for not joining 40 other attorneys general who urged Congress to reject a federal measure that would bar states from governing the use of artificial intelligence systems for the next 10 years. Carr’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Takeaways from the AJC interview
On whether she’s inching closer to a run for governor
“It’s definitely something that I think is smart for me to consider, but it’s not a decision I take lightly. I absolutely love my district. I cannot say that enough times. I think Georgia’s 14th District is wonderful. and I have a very powerful position in Congress. But I love my state. I really do.”
On whether she’s happy with the current GOP field
“I’m not throwing criticism on any of them, but I am not overly impressed at this time. The only declared governor’s candidate is Chris Carr, and I was very shocked and disappointed to see that he did not sign on with 40 other attorney generals across the country on the letter they sent to Washington about the moratorium on AI … It’s a deal breaker.”
On a pro-Trump strategy
“I don’t think anybody should run on their relationship with President Trump, because I certainly could run on that probably better than anyone. I think they should run on their track record, and I think they should run on their own platform — and what they’re going to do for the people and the businesses of Georgia.”
On the potential of a Kemp-Trump joint endorsement in a Senate campaign
“I’ve always thought there’s tremendous power between President Trump and Gov. Kemp. And you know, I’ve supported the governor, I’ve supported him a long time. And, of course, I absolutely have always supported President Trump. So I think that, that unity is a good thing. I don’t know about which candidate yet. … But the people of Georgia need to pick who they want.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Brian Strickland touts his work ethic in his run for Georgia attorney general
Brian Strickland faces Sen. Bill Cowsert in the Republican primary. Columnist Patricia Murphy interviewed Strickland for "Politically Georgia."
Featured
Credit: Handout
Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go
12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.
5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles
If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.
Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices
Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”