Democrats are already seizing on the possibility. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Sen. Jason Esteves, the two most prominent Democrats in the race, have raised Greene’s possible candidacy to jolt donors and energize the party’s base.

Greene spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her next political step, making clear that a bid for governor is on her radar.

She also criticized Carr for not joining 40 other attorneys general who urged Congress to reject a federal measure that would bar states from governing the use of artificial intelligence systems for the next 10 years. Carr’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Takeaways from the AJC interview

On whether she’s inching closer to a run for governor

“It’s definitely something that I think is smart for me to consider, but it’s not a decision I take lightly. I absolutely love my district. I cannot say that enough times. I think Georgia’s 14th District is wonderful. and I have a very powerful position in Congress. But I love my state. I really do.”

On whether she’s happy with the current GOP field

“I’m not throwing criticism on any of them, but I am not overly impressed at this time. The only declared governor’s candidate is Chris Carr, and I was very shocked and disappointed to see that he did not sign on with 40 other attorney generals across the country on the letter they sent to Washington about the moratorium on AI … It’s a deal breaker.”

On a pro-Trump strategy

“I don’t think anybody should run on their relationship with President Trump, because I certainly could run on that probably better than anyone. I think they should run on their track record, and I think they should run on their own platform — and what they’re going to do for the people and the businesses of Georgia.”

On the potential of a Kemp-Trump joint endorsement in a Senate campaign

“I’ve always thought there’s tremendous power between President Trump and Gov. Kemp. And you know, I’ve supported the governor, I’ve supported him a long time. And, of course, I absolutely have always supported President Trump. So I think that, that unity is a good thing. I don’t know about which candidate yet. … But the people of Georgia need to pick who they want.”