On Tuesday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, host Greg Bluestein interviewed former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about her newly launched campaign for governor.

Bottoms served as Atlanta mayor from 2018 to 2022. After leaving office, she served in President Joe Biden’s administration as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement from July 2022 through April 2023. She joined Biden’s reelection campaign in 2024.

“People are experiencing anxiety and uncertainty, and it’s now more important than ever that we have a governor who’s willing to stand up to (President) Donald Trump,” she said.