Politics
Politics

‘This can’t be who we are.’ Georgia leaders respond to Minnesota attack.

‘Now is the time to be brave. Our communities need us now more than ever,’ one state legislator says.
Law enforcement officers — including local police, sheriffs and the FBI — are staged less than a mile from the scene of a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers — including local police, sheriffs and the FBI — are staged less than a mile from the scene of a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By
53 minutes ago

Georgia political leaders condemned politically motivated violence and vowed not to be cowed after a gunman fatally shot a Democratic legislator in Minnesota on Saturday and wounded another lawmaker.

Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Islam, speaking at a “No Kings” rally in the suburb of Suwanee, said the shocking attacks are the “worst nightmare” for elected officials.

“This can’t be who we are as a country,” she said. “We need to make sure that people can participate in the political system freely without fear of violence.”

Gov. Brian Kemp called the shooting “horrific” and said his office is closely coordinating with authorities in Georgia.

“Our brave law enforcement officers work diligently to protect the people of our state, both those in public service and those who are not, and we will continue to ensure they have the resources and support needed to get the job done.”

ExploreTensions rise during DeKalb immigration protest with use of tear gas

Authorities say a gunman fatally shot Minnesota House legislator Melissa Hortman, a top Democrat, and her husband early Saturday in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.” Authorities say Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in a separate attack by the same assailant.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said he was in contact with law enforcement and monitoring the situation for any potential threats in Georgia.

“There is absolutely no room for this kind of violence and hatred in our nation, and we must all remain united in our commitment to condemn and root out these acts of evil whenever and wherever they occur,” he said.

ExploreWhat to know about 'No Kings' protests against Trump's policies

And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the president of the Georgia Senate, also weighed in: “A crime against anyone for their political beliefs is reprehensible.”

The attack in Minnesota came as thousands of Americans protested President Donald Trump’s policies, including his crackdown on unrest in Los Angeles, in cities across Georgia and the rest of the U.S.

Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman said Trump needed to “lower the temperature” and not incite more unrest.

“While I appreciate folks reaching out telling me to be careful and lay low, I refuse,” said Romman, who attended a protest in Philadelphia on Saturday. “And I encourage my colleagues to refuse. Now is the time to be brave. Our communities need us now more than ever.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, attends a press conference in St. Paul, Minn., June 14, 2021. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP File)

Credit: AP

Minnesota's slain Democratic leader saw liberal victories, then brokered a budget deal out of power

55m ago

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

State senators admit to campaign finance violations

Georgia state Sens. Colton Moore, Freddie Powell Sims and Derek Mallow agreed to pay late fees and penalties for campaign finance violations.

The Latest

Aerial photo shows demonstrators holding signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during “No Cake for False Kings” protest on the 17th Street NW Bridge, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Tensions rise during DeKalb immigration protest with use of tear gas

1h ago

Trump’s travel ban worries Somali refugees in Clarkston

OPINION

On the road again, looking for what’s driving Georgia’s politics

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.