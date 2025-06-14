‘This can’t be who we are.’ Georgia leaders respond to Minnesota attack.

In the metro Atlanta suburb of Suwanee, hundreds of demonstrators gather outside City Hall for the No Kings Day protest. Among them is state Sen. @NabilahIslam, who talked about the message she hopes the event sends to Trump and his allies. #gapol pic.twitter.com/BGBk37xROo — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 14, 2025

Gov. Brian Kemp called the shooting “horrific” and said his office is closely coordinating with authorities in Georgia.

“Our brave law enforcement officers work diligently to protect the people of our state, both those in public service and those who are not, and we will continue to ensure they have the resources and support needed to get the job done.”

Authorities say a gunman fatally shot Minnesota House legislator Melissa Hortman, a top Democrat, and her husband early Saturday in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.” Authorities say Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in a separate attack by the same assailant.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said he was in contact with law enforcement and monitoring the situation for any potential threats in Georgia.

“There is absolutely no room for this kind of violence and hatred in our nation, and we must all remain united in our commitment to condemn and root out these acts of evil whenever and wherever they occur,” he said.

And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the president of the Georgia Senate, also weighed in: “A crime against anyone for their political beliefs is reprehensible.”

The attack in Minnesota came as thousands of Americans protested President Donald Trump’s policies, including his crackdown on unrest in Los Angeles, in cities across Georgia and the rest of the U.S.

Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman said Trump needed to “lower the temperature” and not incite more unrest.

“While I appreciate folks reaching out telling me to be careful and lay low, I refuse,” said Romman, who attended a protest in Philadelphia on Saturday. “And I encourage my colleagues to refuse. Now is the time to be brave. Our communities need us now more than ever.”