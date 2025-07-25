Is there a message for Georgia Democrats in the NYC mayoral primary upset?

Zohran Mamdani’s stunning upset in the New York City mayoral primary sent shockwaves far beyond the five boroughs that could embolden more like-minded liberals to challenge establishment figures across the nation.

The little-known state legislator and democratic socialist toppled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a progressive platform centered on a promise of generational change and a more confrontational approach to GOP policies — echoing demands from the left in Georgia.

Some see a warning in Mamdani’s victory for party leaders hesitant to embrace a more populist, progressive message.

In Georgia, a new generation of Democrats is challenging the old guard. U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, is facing a growing crowd of primary challengers. In addition, activists are encouraging Democratic incumbents from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to low-level politicos to take a tougher line against President Donald Trump.

“It’s so clear the Democratic base is hungry for not only change but bold ideas that center their basic needs. The electorate isn’t demanding moderation either,” said state Rep. Ruwa Romman, the Duluth Democrat who campaigned for Mamdani in New York this week. “It just wants people willing to fight for them.”

Mamdani, 33, pledged to freeze rent on regulated apartments, raise taxes on wealthier New Yorkers and fight Trump’s immigration policies — a platform that helped energized younger voters to surge to the polls.

The race is far from over. Incumbent Eric Adams is running for reelection as an independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who ran in 2021, is competing again. More moderate Democrats could revolt against the party’s nominee.

But for now progressives relished a seismic political upset.

“Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system,” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York City, wrote in a congratulatory note to Mamdani. “And you won.”

The far-right Georgia Republican Assembly has been trying for years to stoke a conservative revolt within the state party’s ranks and now is facing a rebellion of its own, writes Greg Bluestein.

Atlantans who live or visit the west side of the city’s iconic Beltline can now travel 6.8 miles of uninterrupted trail from Pittsburgh Yards to Huff Road, writes the AJC’s Riley Bunch.

Former Fox 5 investigative reporter Randy Travis is running for a City Council seat in Lawrenceville, writes the AJC’s Rodney Ho.

Growing field on the coast

Jim Kingston’s bid to follow in his father’s footsteps on Capitol Hill launches Thursday when the Savannah native hosts his first fundraiser as a candidate for coastal Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.

And he’s not alone in ramping up a campaign for the GOP-leaning seat long held by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a St. Simons Island Republican who is running for the Senate.

Five candidates are now registered for the race, according to the Federal Elections Commission website. Kingston, a Republican, is the latest to file paperwork to raise campaign money. He joins three other GOP candidates: Chatham County Commissioner Pat Farrell, ultraconservative activist Kandiss Taylor and Navy veteran Krista Penn.

There’s also one Democrat: Joseph Palimeno, a veterinary technician from Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.

More candidates are expected to enter the race in the coming weeks as Carter continues his U.S. Senate bid against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

Kingston is the most active of the early contenders. His father, Jack Kingston, held the seat from 1993 to 2014. Jim Kingston said he’s already raised more than $500,000 ahead of Thursday’s fundraiser. Another high-profile coastal political figure, former state Sen. Eric Johnson, is co-chairing Kingston’s campaign.

Kingston, a veteran of Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign and other GOP bids, said “public service is in my DNA” — a nod to his father’s tenure in Congress.

“Riding back seat in an old station wagon with my dad as we crisscrossed the district, I was raised on faith, the power of a handshake, and to follow through on your word,” Kingston said.

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we look at the latest Georgia reaction to the U.S. military strikes in Iran and how the state’s congressional delegation is responding. We’re also breaking down new developments in the Senate’s debate over President Donald Trump’s sweeping reconciliation bill, and talking immigration with attorney Charles Kuck.

Comeback bid

Former state Rep. Lauren Daniel has joined the hunt to succeed Sen. John Kennedy in the upper chamber. Kennedy, who held a party leadership role as president pro tem, is vacating the seat to run for lieutenant governor.

Daniel, a Locust Grove resident who now works for the conservative Frontline Policy Council, described herself as a culture warrior fighting for “traditional values” under attack from the left.

“As a staunch conservative, mother of four, and unabashed supporter of the America First policies championed by President Trump, I believe I can represent middle Georgia in an effective way without compromising our values,” Daniel said.

Daniel lost a tough primary in 2024 to Noelle Kahaian, a paralegal who helped orchestrate a 2021 effort to push a Black educator from Maryland out of her Cherokee County job over unfounded claims she was peddling “critical race theory.”

Kahaian emphasized her fight against the “woke agenda” and other buzzy conservative promises while painting Daniel as a faux conservative. Now it’s Daniel who is promoting herself as the true defender of the GOP brand.

Iran briefings postponed

Members of Congress were surprised to learn Tuesday that their scheduled briefings with President Donald Trump’s top intelligence officials to hear more about the U.S. strikes in Iran had been postponed with little notice and no explanation.

Democrats were vocal in criticizing the delay, with some even accusing Trump of breaking the law by failing to brief lawmakers. Republicans were mostly silent on the snub. The briefings have been rescheduled for later in the week.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, said he didn’t need to hear from Trump’s team in the first place because he believes the president, who has described the attack as a success.

“I’m pretty much briefed,” Allen said.

House Democrats attempted to pass an adjournment motion in protest, but it failed mostly along party lines.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said he can’t say whether Trump made the right call on ordering the bombs to be dropped on nuclear weapons sites in Iran because he and other senators haven’t received any information from the White House.

“We need information and transparency,” he said, “and no explanation has been provided.”

President Donald Trump is attending a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

The House will vote on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill for the 2026 fiscal year.

The Senate will vote on more of Trump’s nominations.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee.

Tariffs? What tariffs?

The Georgia Ports Authority reported strong cargo volumes in May in spite of the hefty tariffs President Donald Trump has levied against China, the Savannah port’s biggest trading partner.

Ports officials credit a 40-day shipping cycle — any goods already moving before the “Liberation Day” tariffs went into effect on April 9 were delivered — and an expanded cargo storage facility at the Savannah port.

That 90-acre container yard, known as Garden City Terminal West, can hold up to 20,000 containers, and tariffs on imports aren’t charged until cargo leaves the port. Customers stored their goods at the port while a trade deal was negotiated to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%.

Cargo traffic is off precipitously in June, however, as shipping slowed almost to a halt between April 9 and May 15, when the U.S. and China came to a temporary agreement to lower the steepest tariffs.

Still, the Savannah port experienced such a strong March, April and May as customers stockpiled goods ahead of the trade war that officials expect the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, to finish better than last year.

Garrison Douglas, Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman, turns 30 today. Here’s hoping this shoutout softens the sting of his slow march into middle age.

Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of St. Simons Island, who is hoping to receive President Donald Trump’s endorsement for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on the ballot next year, recently nominated the president for a Nobel Peace Prize.

AJC reporter Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this report.