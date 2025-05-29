A Dalton Republican who supported President Donald Trump said he is against the administration’s hard-line stance on immigration.
“It’s one of those deals where you hold your nose on some issues,” state Rep. Kasey Carpenter said on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “But it’s been heartbreaking for sure.”
Carpenter is known for his hard-line conservative voting record, but he breaks ranks with his GOP colleagues over immigration.
“I hope that I’ve shown my colleagues that it’s OK to do the right thing. You might lose five points in a primary,” he said. “You might lose 10 points in a primary, but you’re doing the right thing.”
Carpenter’s district is majority minority, according to 2023 data from the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office, with 50% of its residents reporting as Hispanic, 42% white and 4% Black.
The area made headlines when college student Ximena Arias-Cristobal was arrested earlier this month by a Dalton police officer and turned over to federal immigration authorities after a traffic stop.
The Mexican-born Georgia woman has been released on bond, and the officer in the incident has resigned.
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
“She was really ingrained in our community,” said Carpenter, who wrote a character letter on behalf of Arias-Cristobal. “So it was a huge outpouring of support for her.”
Carpenter says Republicans and Democrats alike raise money on the issue of immigration, using communities as “political volleyballs.” But for him the solution is simple.
“You secure the border, get rid of the hardened criminals (and) give the people that have been here a long time a pathway,” he said. “I think the reality is the overwhelming majority of Americans would support it.”
Carpenter’s stance is supported by data in the latest round of AJC polling.
In the poll, 57% of people surveyed said they believe there should be a way for most people who have come to the U.S. without permission to stay in the country legally if they meet certain requirements.
“There are good people that have been here for a really, really long time that we don’t want to get rid of,” Carpenter told hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
AJC staffers Adam Beam and Phoebe Quinton contributed to this report.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Judge recommends Democrat be disqualified from Public Service Commission race
An administrative law judge recommended that the secretary of state disqualify Public Service Commission District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman from running this year.
Democratic PSC candidate’s residency challenged ahead of June primaries
An Atlanta man challenged the qualifications of a District 3 candidate running for Georgia's Public Service Commission, alleging the candidate doesn't live in Fulton County.
Once a GOP mission, voter eligibility challenges taken up by Democratic counties
Local Georgia election officials are starting to challenge voters' eligibility, taking over from Republican activists who sought to disqualify voters who might be ineligible.
Featured
Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.
Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere
Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.
Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.