Georgia Safari Conservation Park slated to open next month

The GSCP is offering two lodging packages for guests to choose from when booking a stay.

“Guests can choose from two distinct lodging options for overnight adventures, featuring luxury accommodations nestled within a lush forest canopy overlooking a private savanna,” said the GSCP release. “The Giraffe Suite is a one-of-a-kind experience at the Park and offers an elevated vantage point to connect with the Park’s giraffes. Located on the second floor of the Giraffe and Rhino Barn, The Giraffe Suite offers expansive views from the large picture windows where guests can watch the giraffes’ graceful movements and witness the intricate social dynamics within the herd. The luxurious Giraffe Suite can accommodate up to four guests and boasts a well-appointed living room with a queen-size sleeper sofa, dining room, kitchenette, and a spacious main bedroom with a king-size bed and full bathroom. The Park’s six Luxury Safari Tents are set amidst the Park’s wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. The posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, including a king-size canopy bed, full bathroom, and private outdoor spaces to relax and unwind. The Park offers five two-bedroom Luxury Safari Tents and The Honeymoon Hideaway, a one-bedroom Luxury Safari Tent offering two decks overlooking the savanna, a private outdoor shower area, and more.”

According to the GSCP, “Those booking The Giraffe Suite receive a private guided safari drive-through tour with one of our expert guides, a Keeper Chat, an ambassador animal encounter with one of the Park’s animal ambassadors, giraffe and rhino encounters with a photo and feeding opportunity, and a behind-the-scenes tour inside the giraffe and rhino barn, and complimentary souvenirs. For Luxury Safari Tent bookings, guests receive a guided drive-through tour, an ambassador animal encounter with animals such as two-toed sloths, fennec fox, African spurred tortoises, speckled king snakes, and a giraffe and rhino encounter outside of the giraffe barn. A private tour can be added on for an additional charge.”

The park also offers single day adventures for guests not planning an overnight stay.

“Guests not staying overnight can choose from three different Safari Drive Through Experiences: an expert-led safari adventure designed as a trek through an actual African wildlife preserve. A customized safari vehicle will transport guests as they encounter wild and exotic species from several continents, including giraffes, white rhinos, Hartmann’s mountain zebras, ostrich, eastern bongos, elands, and more,” said the GSCP. “Options include a 90-minute Safari Drive-Through Experience, a 150-minute Safari Drive-Through Experience + Giraffe and Rhino Encounter, or a 180-minute Private VIP Tour. All experiences are for ages three and up; children two years and younger are free.”

For more information or to book tickets and accommodations, visit www.georgiasafari.com.

