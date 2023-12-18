Cobb County sheriff surprises kindergartners with Christmas gifts

BreakingNews
Sheriff Craig Owens gave out Christmas gifts to the kindergarten classes of Bryant Elementary School on Thursday. (Photo Courtesy of Joe Adgie)

Credit: Joe Adgie

By Joe Adgie, Marietta Daily Journal
21 minutes ago

On Thursday, the sound of delighted screams reverberated through the gymnasium of Bryant Elementary School as kindergartners erupted with glee.

They had just received Christmas gifts from Sheriff Craig Owens. These gifts, in addition to an activity book put out by the sheriff’s office featuring a cartoon version of Owens, were toys of all kinds that the children could enjoy.

This was the second straight year that the sheriff’s office visited Bryant Elementary. According to Randi Okray, senior department communication and public relations specialist for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the office was invited by a teacher from the school.

Owens said he wanted the kids to have fun with the toys.

“They got dolls, Nerf toys, a few balls,” Owens said. “I didn’t want to do a lot of educational toys. I wanted them to have fun. Education is important, but I wanted them to have fun. Just have some fun this time.”

And enjoy they did, as their eyes lit up with joy upon unwrapping the gifts.

Michelle Curry, Bryant Elementary principal, said the event was a surprise for the children, and a reward for their performance during their first few months in school.

“We were so happy that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Owens came out to surprise our scholars with gifts,” Curry said.

Curry said the kindergarten classes at Bryant Elementary have done a great job in their first few months in school.

“They have been awesome,” Curry said. “They have been striving. They’ve been learning their sight words, and we wanted to reward them for all of their hard work.”

The children appeared delighted with their gifts, showing them off to their parents.

“I got a really good gift. It’s a police Lego,” said kindergartner Mark Urbina, who said he was excited to put it together.

For Owens, seeing the reaction on the faces of the kindergartners was his personal highlight.

“Did you see when they opened it? That was the best thing about my day. I was just blown away by it.” Owens said. “Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces is just unbelievable.”

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Joe Adgie, Marietta Daily Journal
