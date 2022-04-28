Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

120,000 pounds of ground beef , recalled due to risk of , E. coli contamination.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the notice on April 25.The ground beef was produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services.Manufacturing of the beef product occurred between Feb. 1 and April 8.Brands that carry the beef include Marketside Butcher, Thomas Farms and Nature's Reserve.According to the FSIS, the beef includes an establishment number of "EST. 46841" on the label.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, FSIS Statement, via CNN.These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS Statement, via CNN.The FSIS cautions that consumers may have these products at home in freezers or fridges.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), .E. coli spreads when people eat or drink food and beverages that have been contaminated by animal waste. .So far, the particular STEC O103 strain of E. Coli that was detected has not resulted in any reported illnesses.Illness usually recedes after a week, but in some rare cases, severe kidney issues can arise.Hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection, FSIS Statement, via CNN.According to the CDC, close to 265,000 STEC infections are reported in the U.S. annually