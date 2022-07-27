Combined Shape Caption

States Open Investigation, Into TikTok's Effect, on Children's Mental Health.CNET reports that a bipartisan group of state attorneys are investigating whether TikTok could have a potentially harmful impact on children. According to a press release from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the investigation is meant to determine , "whether TikTok is designing, operating and promoting its social media platform to children, teens and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms.".Healey also stated the investigation will also determine if TikTok used , "methods and techniques ... to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.".CNET reports that Healey is leading the investigation along with attorney generals from California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental well being, Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General, via CNET.State attorneys general have an imperativeto protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives, Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General, via CNET.A representative for TikTok said that the company was looking forward to providing the investigation with its privacy and safety protections for teen users. We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of younger users, TikTok spokesperson, via CNET.CNET reports that Instagram is currently facing a similar investigation by another group of state attorney generals.