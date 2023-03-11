SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps before daylight saving time change

It’s been a while since we’ve seen temperatures in the high 30s, but that is what metro Atlanta will wake up to Saturday morning. Though temperatures will quickly warm up after sunrise, you may want to retrieve your sweater if you’re heading outside before 11 a.m.

Cloudy conditions will thicken up as the day goes on, with only the first half of the day letting some sunshine through. If you’ve been wanting to head outdoors, Saturday is your day to do it — especially after the recent showers washed away some of the pollen. We’ll see a high of 63 degrees.