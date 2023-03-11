SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps before daylight saving time change

A change of pace is ahead, with Saturday bringing in cooler temperatures.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen temperatures in the high 30s, but that is what metro Atlanta will wake up to Saturday morning. Though temperatures will quickly warm up after sunrise, you may want to retrieve your sweater if you’re heading outside before 11 a.m.
Cloudy conditions will thicken up as the day goes on, with only the first half of the day letting some sunshine through. If you’ve been wanting to head outdoors, Saturday is your day to do it — especially after the recent showers washed away some of the pollen. We’ll see a high of 63 degrees.
“We’ve had some rain. That has helped the pollen count. We have colder temperatures. That should help bring that count down a bit as well. Still, though, in the high range,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Sunday will be wet and we can only hope the rain will bring the pollen count below 1300.
In addition to the incoming isolated storms on Sunday, it will also be cooler than Saturday. A high of 59 — and an overnight low of 44 — is projected. Temperatures will continue dipping, with Tuesday posing as the chilliest day this upcoming week.
Don’t forget that daylight saving time kicks in on Sunday morning. Despite Gov. Brian Kemp signing a law in 2021 to permanently stay in daylight saving time, Congress must lift a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent in order for the law to take effect.
“We set the clocks forward one hour on Saturday night and into Sunday morning,” Monahan said. “As we lose that hour of sleep overnight, we gain the extra hour of daylight.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author