Report: Coronavirus cases soar to all-time high among children

Even if they don’t get sick or show symptoms, children are being affected by other aspects of the pandemic, Goza said.

“Not only are children feeling the direct effects of the virus and becoming ill, but the pandemic has transformed their lives at critical stages of development and education,” she said. “I’m very concerned about the long-term harms that children may suffer, particularly Black and Hispanic children, who are suffering a higher number of infections. This includes not only children who test positive for the virus, but everyone in these communities who are suffering disproportionate emotional and mental health harms.”

In the last week, 18 states have broken daily records for new infections overall, CBS News reported, with hospitalizations up in 43 states. The U.S. has seen more than 9.4 million cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year. More than 232,000 people have died.

The numbers of infected children are a microcosm of the situation at large, experts said.

“These numbers reflect a disturbing increase in cases throughout most of the United States in all populations, especially among young adults,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, of the data in the report. “We are entering a heightened wave of infections around the country. We would encourage family holiday gatherings to be avoided if possible, especially if there are high-risk individuals in the household.”

Goza urged everyone to take precautions and not to view the virus lightly.

“We can help protect everyone in our communities by keeping our physical distance, wearing masks, and following other recommendations from our doctors and public health experts,” she said.