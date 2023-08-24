Kanye West’s former publicist Trevian Kutti granted bond

BreakingNews
Trevian Kutti, the former publicist of rapper Kanye West indicted alongside former President Donald Trump, has been granted bond.

Kutti was granted a $75,000 bond. She is being charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Kutti visited the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman claiming to be a crisis manager and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested. Co-defendant Harrison Floyd put Kutti in touch with Freeman.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

