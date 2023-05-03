BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police continue manhunt in Cobb near Truist Park
PHOTOS: Police searching for alleged Midtown shooter in Cobb

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Gunshots were first reported around noon at the Northside Hospital medical building in Midtown Atlanta. Since then, officers have been searching for the alleged shooter.

The manhunt crossed into Cobb County after 24-year-old Deion Patterson was spotted around 12:30 p.m. in the area in a vehicle police said he stole. That vehicle has since been recovered near The Battery Atlanta.

Photos from the scene in Cobb show a white pickup truck being towed away from a private parking lot near the intersection of Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court. Officers have not confirmed if that is the vehicle Patterson is accused of stealing.

The Latest
Sen. Ossoff laments ‘today’s horrible attack’
1h ago
Last shooting victim is out of surgery at Grady, now in ICU
1h ago
Vehicle stolen by alleged Midtown shooter found in Cobb, cops say
1h ago
