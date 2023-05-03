PHOTOS: Police searching for alleged Midtown shooter in Cobb

Gunshots were first reported around noon at the Northside Hospital medical building in Midtown Atlanta. Since then, officers have been searching for the alleged shooter.
The manhunt crossed into Cobb County after 24-year-old Deion Patterson was spotted around 12:30 p.m. in the area in a vehicle police said he stole. That vehicle has since been recovered near The Battery Atlanta.
Photos from the scene in Cobb show a white pickup truck being towed away from a private parking lot near the intersection of Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court. Officers have not confirmed if that is the vehicle Patterson is accused of stealing.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services
The Latest