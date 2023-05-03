PHOTOS: Police searching for alleged Midtown shooter in Cobb

The manhunt crossed into Cobb County after 24-year-old Deion Patterson was spotted around 12:30 p.m. in the area in a vehicle police said he stole. That vehicle has since been recovered near The Battery Atlanta.

Photos from the scene in Cobb show a white pickup truck being towed away from a private parking lot near the intersection of Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court. Officers have not confirmed if that is the vehicle Patterson is accused of stealing.