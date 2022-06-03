Outbreak of hepatitis A leads to strawberry recall

Combined Shape Caption

NBC News reports that strawberries are being recalled after over two dozen confirmed cases of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada. Authorities identified batches that are now past their shelf life. The strawberries were distributed between March 5 and April 25. According to the Food and Drug Administration, anyone who may have frozen the berries should also be concerned. The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill, United States Food and Drug Administration, via NBC. In the United States, 12 of 17 reported cases of hepatitis A required hospitalization. Fifteen of those cases were reportedly in California. NBC reports that authorities in Canada have also confirmed at least 10 cases. According to a public health notice, cases were reported in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The strawberries were potentially distributed to a number of major grocery chains, including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart. An investigation is underway by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency