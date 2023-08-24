BreakingNews
Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender

On day of surrender, Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney

16 minutes ago
Hours before he was slated to surrender at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, former President Donald Trump shook up his Atlanta legal team.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow will replace Drew Findling as Trump’s top Atlanta lawyer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said in a statement. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

