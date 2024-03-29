WORKMAN, Charles Michael "Mick"



Mick passed away peacefully at his home on Palm Sunday evening, March 24, 2024.



The son of the late Charles H. and Margaret Workman of Wilmington, Ohio. Mick was born at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati on November 30, 1945. Soon after graduation from high school, Mick joined the US Air Force Reserves and was discharged in 1971, the same year he graduated from Wilmington College with a BA Degree in Economics.



Mick went to work for an outdoor advertising company, which transferred him to Georgia, where he met the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Melanie Carter Workman. Soon after his marriage, Mick decided to pursue a career in public service. He went to work for Clayton County, Georgia, in the Tax Assessors office. Mick rose in the office, earning two professional appraisal designations and passed all examinations to become a General Certified appraiser and was appointed Chief Appraiser. He successfully oversaw the largest county-wide reappraisal in the county's history.



After retiring from Clayton County, he worked as the chief appraiser at Cherokee County and then as the Deputy Chief Appraiser at Cobb County. After leaving Cobb County, he worked for The Georgia Department of Transportation, where he performed appraisals and led a team of acquisition specialists.



Mick was a collector of many things and an avid competitive runner. He ran hundreds of 5 Ks, 10 Ks, and half marathons. He ran 34 consecutive Peachtree Road Races and had those tee shirts made into a beautiful quilt.



In addition to Melanie, Mick leaves a brother, John (Linda); two nephews, Greg (Michelle) and David (Emmy); and a great-niece, Violet. Mick and Melanie never had children, but Mick was welcomed into Melanie's large family of seven siblings, 15 nieces and nephews, and, at last count, 23 great-nieces and nephews. Mick will especially miss his yellow lab, Scout, such a great dog.



A celebration of Mick's life will be held at Acworth United Methodist Church on April 6, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to Acworth UMC or Mostly Mutts of Kennesaw, Georgia, with a reference to Mick.



