Williams, Dorothy

Dodi Standridge Barfield Wiliams died on January 30, 2024, after a brief illness.



She was born in Powder Springs, Georgia, to Robert Anderson and Bertie Elsberry Standridge. She graduated from South Cobb High School and studied at DeKalb College. Dodi was devoted to her family, was a loving mother, and a warm-hearted friend. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and dining at local restaurants and cafés.



Dodi spent her career at the Coca-Cola Company. She dedicated 35 years to Coca-Cola and retired as head of the Global Promotions Services Department. Her department provided marketing and promotional services to the Coca-Cola offices worldwide. Prior to working in Global Promotions, she worked in many other departments and could often be seen working late, and on weekends. In 2005, she was nominated for inclusion in Who's Who in American Women and Who's Who in America.



In retirement, she pursued her interest in global travel, one of her many passions, as well as studying French at Laval University, the Université de Québec, and the Sorbonne in Paris. She traveled to many other countries, including, China, Greece Spain, and Portugal. She, and her companion, Jim, took multiple cruises throughout the world.



Dodi was also active in local civic and cultural affairs as well as belonging to several organizations. She volunteered as an Attaché at the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau and supported local charities. In addition, she loved to visit gardens and garden shows.



Survivors include her loving son, Greg Barfield; her devoted companion, Jim Nash; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



A private service will be held for immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to VITAS Hospice, Atlanta.





