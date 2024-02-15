WEBB, Julia Frances



Julia Frances Webb, age 103, of Roswell, Georgia and Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Frances, as she was fondly called by family and friends, was born on August 19, 1920, in Hilda, South Carolina, to the late Eugene and Fannie Delk. She was the eldest of five children and only 11 years old when her father died. During the Great Depression, Frances lovingly cared for her younger siblings while her mother worked multiple jobs outside the home to provide for the family. Frances moved to Charleston, South Carolina during World War II to work at the Charleston Navy Yard as a welder, building ships. There, she met her future husband, Jewell K. ("Joe") Webb, Jr., who was serving in the Navy. Frances and Joe married in September, 1945. They eventually moved to Marietta, Georgia and later settled in Roswell, Georgia in 1963, where they raised their beloved daughter, Barbara. Throughout her life, Frances was steadfast in service to God, her family, and friends. She was a longtime member of Roswell Presbyterian Church, where she was active in service projects sponsored by the church. She was also a devoted member of the Roswell and Alpharetta chapters of the Eastern Star. She was the person who could always be trusted to provide aid or guidance to those in need. Frances was optimistic and always expressed profound gratitude for the blessings, big or small, that she received in her life. Despite enduring hardships and feeling the impact of war during her youth, Frances was always convinced she lived a blessed life, and she faced each new day with a smile and treated every person she met as a friend. Along with her parents, Frances wass preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and by her four siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Webb Cash, of Washington, D.C.; a host of nieces and nephews; and her many friends. The visitation for Julia Frances Webb will take place from six to eight o' clock in the evening on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Northside Chapel, located at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia. The funeral service to honor the life of Julia Frances Webb will be at 11 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Northside Chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances's memory to Roswell Presbyterian at the following address: Roswell Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 988, Roswell, GA 30077.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com