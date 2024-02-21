STEPHENS, Wesley Daniel



Wesley passed away in his sleep in the Brighton Gardens memory unit on February 15, 2024, at age 96. He grew up in Athens, Georgia, served in the Navy, earned degrees at the University of Georgia and the Candler School of Theology, and married Annette Aiken, a science teacher who would be his best friend until she died in 2017. They both believed that religion was about helping other people—and not just those like yourself. They raised four children with loving creativity as they moved from parsonage to parsonage, enjoying camping, backpacking, learning new ideas, and meeting new friends. After retiring, Wesley and Annette moved from Athens to Atlanta to live near their toddler granddaughter.



Wesley leaves behind his children, Lynn, Dan, Dot, and Jimmy Stephens; his daughter-in-law, Ann Berry; his granddaughter, Helen Stephens; his sister, Mickey Hughes; his brother, Curtis Stephens; and his sister-in-law, Alethea Taylor.



Arrangements by A. S. Turner & Sons. The Memorial Service will be at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers or tree-plantings, please donate to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.



