SEABORN, Charles



Celebration of Life for Mr. Charles Edward Seaborn will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, 11:00 AM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Chapel, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, Visitation will be Friday from 1 PM-6 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com