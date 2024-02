MARTIN, Audie Logan



Audie Logan Martin passed February 1, 2024. He was born on April 11,1967, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Charles and Maryann Martin. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Charles Ronald Martin and Maryann Martin. He is survived by his brother, Brian Martin (Jennifer); daughter, Morgan Martin; nephews, Randy Howell (Jordan), and Ryan Martin; niece, Maryanne Martin; and great-nephew, Crew Howell. He loved watching the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. Audie also was a star Baseball player in Lithonia High school.



