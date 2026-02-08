Atlanta Braves Terrance Gore, member of Braves 2021 World Series champions, dies at 34 Gore’s wife posted on social media that he died from complications after what was supposed to be a simple procedure. Royals general manager Dayton Moore, who once worked for the Braves, is doused by James Shields and Terrance Gore after the team clinches a wild card. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/MCT)

A member of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship team and a Macon native, Terrance Gore unexpectedly died Friday at the age of 34. Gore’s wife Britney posted on social media that he died from complications after what was supposed to be a simple procedure.

“Our hearts are shattered, my babies are shattered,” Britney Gore wrote. “Our whole family is lost.” The Gores had three children. According to an MLB.com story, Gore was living in Panama City, Florida, working as a speed and baseball trainer and coaching a son’s baseball team. RELATED Braves switch up roster for World Series A pinch-running specialist, Gore was on the Braves roster for the National League Division Series and then again for the World Series. He had been with Triple-A Gwinnett during the regular season. In that postseason, he made one appearance in the NLDS but did not play in the World Series. It was his only season with the team. A video clip posted by the MLB Network X account on Saturday showed Gore on the field at Houston’s Minute Maid Park after the Braves had won the World Series. Gore was holding up his phone after connecting with pitcher Charlie Morton (not with the team after breaking his leg in Game 1) via videophone and allowing him to take part in the celebration.