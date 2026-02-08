Atlanta Braves

Terrance Gore, member of Braves 2021 World Series champions, dies at 34

Gore’s wife posted on social media that he died from complications after what was supposed to be a simple procedure.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore, who once worked for the Braves, is doused by James Shields and Terrance Gore after the team clinches a wild card. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/MCT)
By
35 minutes ago

A member of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship team and a Macon native, Terrance Gore unexpectedly died Friday at the age of 34.

Gore’s wife Britney posted on social media that he died from complications after what was supposed to be a simple procedure.

“Our hearts are shattered, my babies are shattered,” Britney Gore wrote. “Our whole family is lost.”

The Gores had three children. According to an MLB.com story, Gore was living in Panama City, Florida, working as a speed and baseball trainer and coaching a son’s baseball team.

A pinch-running specialist, Gore was on the Braves roster for the National League Division Series and then again for the World Series. He had been with Triple-A Gwinnett during the regular season.

In that postseason, he made one appearance in the NLDS but did not play in the World Series. It was his only season with the team. A video clip posted by the MLB Network X account on Saturday showed Gore on the field at Houston’s Minute Maid Park after the Braves had won the World Series. Gore was holding up his phone after connecting with pitcher Charlie Morton (not with the team after breaking his leg in Game 1) via videophone and allowing him to take part in the celebration.

Appearing in 112 career games and making 85 plate appearances, his MLB career ended in 2022 with a remarkable distinction. He was a part of three World Series championship teams — the 2015 Kansas City Royals, the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2021 Braves.

“I’m trying to catch Tom Brady,” Gore said in a 2022 ESPN story after joining the New York Mets. “I like my odds.”

Gore was a Jones County High graduate who also played football before going on to play baseball at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

