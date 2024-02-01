JAMES, Sara
Mrs. Sara Frances Allen James (Woolie) of Detroit Michigan, formally of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on December 28, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM from our Chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.
